March Madness men’s tournament analysis: Teams and players to watch

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips, left, presents Duke coach Jon Scheyer with the conference championship trophy after the Blue Devils’ win over Virginia on Saturday. (Nell Redmond / Associated Press)

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No. 1 Duke: The Blue Devils enter as the No. 1 overall seed, riding an 11-game winning streak and having just claimed their second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title and third in four years under coach Jon Scheyer. In each of his three seasons, Scheyer has guided Duke deeper into the tournament than the year before. Five players average double figures, including 18-year-old Cameron Boozer, the celebrated freshman. Duke opens against Siena in Greenville, S.C.

No. 2 Connecticut: The two-time defending national champions arrive in Philadelphia after losing the Big East title game to St. John’s 72-52. Five players average double figures and who could match Connecticut’s recent March Madness success? The Huskies face Furman, back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2023, when the Paladins famously stunned No. 4 seed Virginia 68-67 in the first round, so Connecticut can’t take anything for granted.

No. 3 Michigan: Tom Izzo extends his record to 28 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, surpassing the mark he already broke in 2023 when he eclipsed Mike Krzyzewski’s previous record of 24 in a row. The Spartans head to Buffalo after an early Big Ten tournament exit. Izzo’s history of overachieving with his seed makes his team dangerous, starting with a matchup against North Dakota State.

No. 4 Kanasas: The Jayhawks extend their record of 36 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, and three wins over top-five teams this season indicate this is no ordinary four seed. But Kansas hasn’t made it out of the opening weekend since its 2022 national title run, including a first-round exit last year, making San Diego a critical proving ground for Bill Self’s program against California Baptist, the Western Athletic Conference’s final automatic qualifier.

CINDERELLA SEARCH

Hard to call this bunch the gutty little Bruins when UCLA has won a record 11 national titles, but this team could make a deep run if guard Donovan Dent (calf strain) and leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau (knee strain) are healthy. It all starts against Central Florida in Philadelphia.

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PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bruce Thornton, guard, Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ all-time leading scorer helped get Ohio State back to the tournament for the first time in four years. He has scored 2,110 points in his career but at 6-feet-2 has people skeptical about his NBA future.

Cameron Boozer, forward, Duke: The heralded freshman has lived up to every expectation, anchoring a five-player double-figure scoring lineup that made Duke the No. 1 overall seed and the team everyone else is chasing.

Zuby Ejiofor, forward, St. John’s: A 6-foot-9 senior, Ejiofor was the Big East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s the only player in high-major basketball to rank in the top 10 in his conference in points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

RIM SHOTS

A record six teams in the East Region have multiple NCAA championships: UCLA (11), Connecticut (six), Kansas (four), Duke (five), Michigan State (two) and Louisville (two).



California Baptist makes its NCAA tournament debut in the final year of the Western Athletic Conference’s current format, giving the Lancers a storybook sendoff as the WAC’s last automatic qualifier in this era.



Duke twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer are sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, who won a national championship with the Blue Devils 25 years ago.

— Sam Farmer