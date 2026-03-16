March Madness women’s tournament analysis: Teams and players to watch

Connecticut forward Sarah Strong, right, shoots over Villanova forward Denae Carter during the Big East tournament championship game on March 9. (Jessica Hill / Associated Press)

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No. 1 Connecticut: The top-seeded Huskies (34-0) rank near the top of the nation in most offensive categories (second with 88.8 points per game, first with 52.5% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range) and have arguably the nation’s best player in Sarah Strong. The Huskies haven’t lost since Feb. 6, 2025.

No. 2 Vanderbilt: The Commodores (27-4) did not lose a game until late January. They fell to Ole Miss in the SEC tournament, but will still host an NCAA tournament game, behind the nation’s leading scorer, Mikayla Blakes.

No. 3 Ohio State: The Buckeyes (26-7) lost in the Big Ten semifinal to UCLA, but they can field a dominant offensive attack behind Jaloni Cambridge (22.8 points per game).

No. 4 North Carolina: The 26-7 Tar Heels were narrowly named one of the top 16 seeds after losing to Louisville in the ACC semifinals. Their 26 wins were the program’s most since 2019.

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Fairfield was given an 11 seed after winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and got a fascinating first-round matchup with No. 6-seed Notre Dame. The Stags (28-4) love to shoot three-pointers and have flirted with a top 25 ranking all season.

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PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame: The ACC player of the year leads the nation with 5.4 steals per game and is known as one of the dynamic playmakers in the country.

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt: Leads the nation with 27 points per game as just a sophomore and was named the SEC player of the year.

Audi Crooks, Iowa State: Is second in the nation with 25.5 points per game and a 64.7% field goal percentage. Crooks has established herself as one of the most dominant offensive players in the game this season.

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