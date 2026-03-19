Pistons star Cade Cunningham will miss at least two weeks with collapsed lung

Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham is injured after Washington Wizards’ Tre Johnson collides with him from behind during a game Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Cunningham left the game with back spasms and reportedly has a collapsed lung.

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Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has suffered a collapsed lung and will miss at least two weeks with less than a month remaining in the NBA’s regular season, the team announced Thursday.

Cunningham was injured Tuesday night when he collided with Washington’s Tre Johnson while diving for a loose ball during the first quarter of the Pistons’ 130-117 victory over the Wizards. He took awhile to get up but remained in the game for just over a minute before leaving for good at the 6:40 mark.

The Pistons said at the time that Cunningham was suffering back spasms. In a statement Thursday morning, the team said that after further testing the 24-year-old guard “has been diagnosed with a left lung pneumothorax” and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

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ESPN reports that the “collapse of Cunningham’s lung is considered mild” and “there is some optimism that Cunningham will be back in time for the start of the playoffs.”

The Pistons, who currently have a 3.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference standings, wrap up their season April 12 against the Indiana Pacers. The playoffs begin April 18.

Cunningham was drafted at No. 1 overall by Detroit in 2021 and has been an All-Star selection the past two seasons. He is averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists in 61 games this season but needs to play in at least four more games to be eligible for such honors as All-NBA team and MVP consideration.