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Pistons star Cade Cunningham will miss at least two weeks with collapsed lung

Cade Cunningham on the court with a pained expression as Tre Johnson collides with him from behind with a leg in the air
Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham is injured after Washington Wizards’ Tre Johnson collides with him from behind during a game Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Cunningham left the game with back spasms and reportedly has a collapsed lung.
(Patrick Smith / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • Pistons star Cade Cunningham was diagnosed with a collapsed lung after being injured during Tuesday’s game against Washington.
  • The All-Star, averaging 24.5 points per game, will be re-evaluated in two weeks and could possibly return before playoffs begin in mid-April.

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has suffered a collapsed lung and will miss at least two weeks with less than a month remaining in the NBA’s regular season, the team announced Thursday.

Cunningham was injured Tuesday night when he collided with Washington’s Tre Johnson while diving for a loose ball during the first quarter of the Pistons’ 130-117 victory over the Wizards. He took awhile to get up but remained in the game for just over a minute before leaving for good at the 6:40 mark.

The Pistons said at the time that Cunningham was suffering back spasms. In a statement Thursday morning, the team said that after further testing the 24-year-old guard “has been diagnosed with a left lung pneumothorax” and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

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ESPN reports that the “collapse of Cunningham’s lung is considered mild” and “there is some optimism that Cunningham will be back in time for the start of the playoffs.”

The Pistons, who currently have a 3.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference standings, wrap up their season April 12 against the Indiana Pacers. The playoffs begin April 18.

Cunningham was drafted at No. 1 overall by Detroit in 2021 and has been an All-Star selection the past two seasons. He is averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists in 61 games this season but needs to play in at least four more games to be eligible for such honors as All-NBA team and MVP consideration.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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