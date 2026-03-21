Letters to Sports: WBC brings joy back to All-Star-level play

Physical skills erode over time but the heart doesn’t. And, that’s what we saw in LeBron James who, in diving for a loose ball in the Denver game exhibited the heart of a champion at an age in which virtually all other sports stars have retired and called it a career. LeBron’s love for the game and for excellence must be celebrated.

Lakers fans should also celebrate Austin Reaves who, after making an incredible missed free-throw play to send the same game into overtime lovingly cradled the basketball and whispered to it “I love you.” One career is nearing its end while the other career is in ascension, but both should be acknowledged for the exuberance they bring to the game.

Richard Raffalow

Valley Glen