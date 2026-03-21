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Letters to Sports: WBC brings joy back to All-Star-level play

Fans in Caracas, Venezuela, celebrate their country's win against the United States in the championship game of the WBC.
Fans in Caracas, Venezuela, celebrate their country’s win against the United States in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic.
(Ariana Cubillos / Associated Press)
1

Bill Plaschke spoke a quiet and perhaps unintended truth in his column praising the competitiveness of the World Baseball Classic. “It’s been like two weeks of All-Star Games, only the players are serious.” One can only hope the MLB is taking note and will make changes to its All-Star Game, returning it to a source of pride for a victory rather than the exhibition of red carpet fashions and mic-ed up players discussing their favorite cleat colors it has become.

Bill Waxman
Simi Valley

2

All apologies

Shohei Ohtani hit .462 with three home runs in four WBC games yet somehow felt the need to apologize for falling short. On the bright side, his pace projects to 122 homers over a full season, leaving plenty of room for improvement.

Steve Ross
Carmel

3

Hollywood ending

A script made for a new Hollywood movie. A small country whose president was captured by a powerful nation wins its first World Baseball Classic by beating the same country on their home turf with majority of fan support. The winning players then go to Disneyland!

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Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos

4

Past and future

Physical skills erode over time but the heart doesn’t. And, that’s what we saw in LeBron James who, in diving for a loose ball in the Denver game exhibited the heart of a champion at an age in which virtually all other sports stars have retired and called it a career. LeBron’s love for the game and for excellence must be celebrated.

Lakers fans should also celebrate Austin Reaves who, after making an incredible missed free-throw play to send the same game into overtime lovingly cradled the basketball and whispered to it “I love you.” One career is nearing its end while the other career is in ascension, but both should be acknowledged for the exuberance they bring to the game.

Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen

5

From the mouth of babes

On a night when my family watched Austin Reaves pull off the miraculous intentional missed free throw put-back basket on the way to a thrilling Laker overtime win against the Denver Nuggets, we talked more about the newest Lakers super fan on the way home. Kudos to Bill Plaschke for recognizing and capturing the power of 6-year-old Jackson Tuyay’s passionate cheering that helped ignite the laid-back crowd and inspire the Lakers to a huge comeback win. As a lifelong Laker fan since the same age as Jackson it was so awesome to see such innocent and authentic passion for the Lakers. In an arena full of stars in the stands and on the court is was the voice of a 6-year-old that reminded us how awesome it is to be a Lakers fan for life!

Paul Stapleton
Los Angeles

To quote Jackson Tuyay, “Yeaaaaah!” It looks like the Lakers can play some defense and beat the better teams after all.

Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

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Email: sports@latimes.com
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