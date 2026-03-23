Michael Jordan is no longer one of NBA’s all-time top 5 scorers, but his NASCAR team is surging

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing, congratulates Tyler Reddick, center, after a NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

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Michael Jordan didn’t seem too upset.

Hours after Kevin Durant knocked him out of the top five on the NBA’s all-time scoring list , Jordan was all smiles as he walked to Victory Lane to greet Tyler Reddick after the driver’s win Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Reddick — who drives for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Jordan and veteran driver Denny Hamlin — joined NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt and Bill Elliott as the only Cup Series drivers to win four of the first six races in a season.

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To do so, Reddick had to overcome a malfunctioning battery and a large deficit in the final 50 laps. Afterward, Jordan jumped the track’s safety barrier to greet Reddick and his team with some hard high fives and enthusiastic cheers.

Walk to Victory Lane with Michael Jordan and celebrate Tyler Reddick’s Darlington win! pic.twitter.com/Yf9qVeflHI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2026

“I think the key to him winning was just keeping his head,” Jordan said after the race. “We just had to get the car right, and I think he did an unbelievable job. I just wanted everything to be good, because once he gets back out there, then I feel like his competitive juices are going to carry him all the way to the end. He earned it all week, and I’m real proud of the team.”

Earlier this year, Reddick became the first NASCAR driver to start the season with three consecutive wins. He stands atop Cup Series standings, leading second-place Ryan Blaney of Team Penske by 95 points. Reddick’s 23XI teammate Bubba Wallace is currently in third place.

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One night earlier, Durant scored 27 points in the Houston Rockets’ 123-122 victory over the Miami Heat to overtake Jordan for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time leading scorer list. In his 18th season, Durant has 32,294 points — two more than Jordan, who played 13 seasons for the Chicago Bulls and two for the Washington Wizards. Durant and the Rockets play the Bulls in Chicago on Monday.

Jordan has yet to comment publicly on the matter, but Durant had plenty of praise for the man considered by many to be basketball’s GOAT on Saturday during his postgame news conference.

“It’s kind of crazy passing him up because he’s meant so much to the game,” said Durant, who passed Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki on the scoring list earlier this season and now trails only Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and all-time leader LeBron James.

“I’ve been inspired by all of these players that I’m either coming close to or passing up, and MJ is in a world of his own,” Durant added. “He’s in a galaxy of his own as somebody that I look up to, respect and who basically shaped the game for me.”

Durant also pointed out that Jordan would have scored many more points had he not taken multiple seasons off during the span of his playing career.

“He left a few, I want to say, thousand or so points on the table, too, with the amount of games he missed,” Durant said. “... He scored points quickly, man. So he set the bar high, and it’s pretty cool to reach that bar.”

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.