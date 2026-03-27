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Barret Robbins, former Raiders All-Pro center, dies at 52

Oakland Raiders center Barret Robbins smiles on the bench during an overtime win against the San Diego Chargers.
Oakland Raiders center Barret Robbins smiles on the bench during an overtime win against the San Diego Chargers in September 2003.
(Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)
By Mark Anderson
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Former All-Pro center Barret Robbins, largely known for leaving the Oakland Raiders’ team hotel on the eve of their most recent Super Bowl appearance in 2003, died at 52, the team confirmed Friday.

Ex-teammate Tim Brown, a Hall of Fame wide receiver, announced Robbins’ death on social media Thursday night. Brown said Marissa Robbins told him her husband died in his sleep overnight.

No cause of death was provided by the team.

“The thoughts and condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Barret’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the team said in a statement.

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Robbins, a second-round pick out of Texas Christian in the 1995 NFL draft, played all nine seasons for the Raiders. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2002, his second to last season.

“Please pray for (t)heir girls, his family and tons of teammates who will be affected by this!” Brown wrote. “It’s unfortunate that his life was never the same after he was not allowed to play in the Super Bowl! Rest Peacefully BR, you deserve it!”

Robbins reportedly didn’t take his medication for depression shortly before the Raiders were to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in San Diego. He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

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He reportedly crossed the Mexican border to Tijuana before returning to the team hotel. Coach Bill Callahan suspended Robbins for the game, which the Raiders lost 48-21.

“Sad to hear of the passing of my center and former teammate Barret Robbins,” former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon posted on social media. “RIP my brother!”

Anderson writes for the Associated Press.

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