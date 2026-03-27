Tiger Woods reportedly involved in rollover crash in Florida

Tiger Woods was reportedly involved in a rollover car crash Friday in Jupiter Island, Fla.

Tiger Woods was reportedly involved in a rollover car crash Friday afternoon in Florida.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Department is handling the crash, which occurred around 2 p.m. local time, and will share information at a press conference at 5 p.m., ESPN reported. The sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for information Friday.

He recently competed at the TGL indoor golf finals but has not confirmed whether he intends to play at the Masters starting April 9 in Augusta, Ga.

Woods was seriously injured in a rollover crash near Rancho Palos Verdes in 2021.

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This story will be updated.