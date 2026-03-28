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Letters to Sports: Bill Plaschke’s Dodgers prediction is a winner to some

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani leaves the dugout after the Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks on opening day.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
1

Very clever, Bill Plaschke. Knowing your track record, you write a column predicting the Dodgers will not win the World Series this year, thereby ensuring that they will, in fact, win the World Series this year. Well done!

Jim Lawson
Santa Barbara

We should thank Bill Plaschke for predicting that the aging Dodgers will NOT three-peat this fall. If a number of his past prognostications (read from cloudy crystal balls) were inaccurate, we have a much better chance to win a third consecutive World Series championship. Let’s call this new branch of science “Reverse Plaschke-ology.” No offense, but he should be careful where he makes his predictions, especially in a barbershop where there are many sharp objects in aging hands. We hope Bill is wrong … again.

Ken Mok
Diamond Bar

2

Money matters

The Dodgers want a three-peat, and have spent a lot of money on Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker. But why, oh why, do they hold on to Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott? I just cannot fathom it out.

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Deborah R. Ishida
Beverly Hills

3

Making sense of it

It’s only fair that a Japanese company has naming rights for the Dodger Stadium field, since the best Dodger hitter, and best Dodger pitcher are both Japanese.

Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood

4

Three-peat blueprint

﻿Mirjam Swanson’s column on a potential Dodger three-peat brought back great memories of the 2000-2002 Lakers’ championships. However any reference to a “three-peat” should note that Pat Riley — the latest Crypto statue honoree — first uttered the term and then copyrighted it in 1988 shortly after the Lakers won their second consecutive championship.

After sweeping the first three rounds of the playoffs, it appeared the 1989 Lakers would win their third title in a row, but then hamstring injuries to Byron Scott and Magic Johnson severely hurt the Lakers’ chances. Let’s hope a similar major injury bug doesn’t hit the 2026 Dodgers, so we have a better chance of seeing Kiké Hernández or Freddie Freeman do a championship parade dance à la Mark Madsen.

Ken Feldman
Tarzana

5

Center of attention

Reading about the Angels upcoming season, I have one big concern. Mike Trout playing center field. He gets hurt so easily and he is playing a running position. He should be a full-time DH.

Mike Lorraine
Simi Valley

6

Leaving home

Congratulations to all the young athletes and their teams on The Times All-Area high school basketball teams. I do wonder about the choices the seniors are making in their commitments to colleges and I look to The Times to explain why UCLA is seemingly not on the radar for these young players.

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It used to be known that the Bruins’ academic requirements were a significant barrier to many high school players. Is that still true? Are the local graduates not the cream of the crop that Southern California was known for in past years? Are NIL deals affecting the choices of these future freshmen? Is UCLA not making a strong outreach effort for the top local talent? Is L.A. so awful for these kids that it isn’t even on their radar to stay close to home?

I am sure I am not alone in seeking clarity around the issue of the exodus of local talent to Missouri, Oregon State, Texas, North Carolina, Nevada, and even more confounding, USC.

David Gerne Echt
Torrance

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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