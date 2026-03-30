Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LXIII in 2029
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LAS VEGAS — The Super Bowl will return to Las Vegas in 2029 for the second time after NFL owners voted Monday to award the nation’s gambling and entertainment capital the big game.
Las Vegas getting the Super Bowl back seemed only like a matter of time after Kansas City defeated San Francisco 25-22 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium in February 2024.
Commissioner Roger Goodell all but gave the return his blessing after the first Super Bowl in a city the league long shunned because of concerns about legalized sports betting.
Rams coach Sean McVay hopes Puka Nacua will “learn and grow” in the wake of a woman filing a lawsuit against the wide receiver as contract talks loom.
“We’re excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Las Vegas and provide our fans another incredible experience in one of America’s greatest sport and entertainment destinations,” Goodell said in a statement.
“Super Bowl LVIII demonstrated the scale, energy and hospitality the city brings to global events, and we look forward to working alongside the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders and the community to deliver an even greater experience this time around.”
The game will be broadcast by Fox.
Next year’s Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Santa Clara was the site of this year’s game in which Seattle beat New England 29-13.
Atlanta will host the 2028 game.