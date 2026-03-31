Jaden Ivey waived by Bulls for ‘conduct detrimental to the team.’ Here’s how we got here

The Bulls did not elaborate, but the announcement that Ivey would be waived came soon after one of his videos on Instagram Live .

“They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA. They proclaim it,” Ivey said in the video. “They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride,’ for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? How are they to say that this man is crazy?”

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a source within the Bulls organization said the decision to dismiss Ivey didn’t stem from one incident but rather from an accumulation of posts and comments that started in February.

After the Bulls announced the move, Ivey returned to Instagram Live and recorded another lengthy video.

“All I’m preaching is about Jesus Christ and they waived me, right? They say I’m crazy, right? I’m psycho,” Ivey said. “…God let these things happen for a reason. His will be done. May His will be done. Not my will. My will is done.

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“When I came into the league, all I wanted to do was win championships and get millions of bucks, get that next contract, get them cars. That’s all I wanted when I came into the league — until the Lord showed me. What good is it to gain the world and forfeit your soul?”

He added: “That’s why everybody around me turning their back on me, because of my faith in Him, in the Son of God. That’s why — I didn’t get myself waived. I was in the gym today. I was rehabbing, I was lifting, doing what was required of me in my job, doing whatever they said to do. …

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“I could’ve quit on my own, but they kicked me out. And I’m sure every NBA team gonna say the same thing, ‘We don’t want him, he’s too religious for us.’ But I bless you all in Jesus’ name.”

On Tuesday, Ivey posted another video in which he seemed to address the aftermath of his previous comments.

“Those who are around me, those who are my family members [are] betraying [me] because of what I spoke — the truth,” Ivey said. “Betraying me. Saying that I’m losing my mind. Saying that I’m crazy. Saying that I don’t know the truth. These are my own family members who love me. My blood. Those who raised me, saying that I don’t know the truth. ‘Man, he’s psycho. He’s this, he’s that.’ Those are my own household.

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“All because of the gospel. All because I said the truth, that unrighteousness will not be let into God’s kingdom. That’s the truth.”