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Shohei Ohtani souvenir cups for $68.99? They could be worth the price in refills or resales

Shohei Ohtani high-fives other players in the dugout
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani gets high-fives in the dugout after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 26 at Dodger Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
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  • Dodger Stadium’s $68.99 Ohtani souvenir cup includes season-long free refills.
  • The collectible cups, designed to mimic Ohtani’s No. 17 jersey, are reselling on eBay for $185 to $339.

The limited-edition Shohei Ohtani souvenir cup available at Dodger Stadium concession stands this season is pretty cool.

And at a mere $68.99, it’s a real bargain too ... at least for people planning on attending enough Dodgers games to make the season-long free refills worth the cost. With fountain drinks running about $11.99 each this season, those babies pay for themselves in around six refills.

It’s definitely a better deal than on Opening Day, when the same Ohtani cups were being sold for $74.99. Photos posted on social media show concession stand signs stating that free refills were available only on the day of purchase. (Here’s hoping that no one attempted to make that investment to pay for itself in refills all in one day.)

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Two days later, the item was discounted by six dollars. The Dodgers confirmed the price drop to The Times but declined further comment.

On Saturday, an Instagram post from Dodger Stadium Hospitality revealed that the cups actually can be refilled for free at every 2026 home game.

“Limited Edition Collector’s Cup available now! Purchase your cup and receive fountain soda refills all season long,” read the post, which also featured photos that showed off a cup made to look just like Ohtani’s jersey, complete with his name and No. 17 with textured and raised plastic for an even more realistic appearance.

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As pricey as the Ohtani cups may be, there appears to be a lucrative resale market for them. As of Tuesday morning, five of those items are listed as sold on eBay at prices that range from $199.99 to $290. At least nine others are listed for sale with asking prices that range from $185 to $339.

Seems like a crazy amount to spend on a cup, especially since one could still be purchased at Dodger Stadium going into Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardian. Maybe the buyers are huge Ohtani fans who live in, say, Japan and can’t quite make it out to Chavez Ravine to add to their collection of memorabilia.

Or maybe they’re local fans who have a thirst that only 20+ refills can quench.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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