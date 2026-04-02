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Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer slated as opening day starter for Long Island Ducks

A man in an all-red baseball uniform winds up to pitch
Diablos Rojos’ Trevor Bauer pitches against New York Yankees during an exhibition game March 24, 2024, at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City.
(Fernando Llano / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer returns to U.S. baseball as opening day starter for the Atlantic League’s Long Island Ducks.
  • The 2020 Cy Young winner was cut by the Dodgers after serving a 194-game MLB suspension for policy violations.

Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will pitch for a U.S. team for the first time since 2021 when he serves as the opening day starter for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League later this month.

Since his last MLB start, on June 28, 2021, Bauer has been accused of sexual assault by four women. He denies all the allegations and has never been charged with a crime.

After Bauer served a 194-game suspension for violating the league’s sexual assault and domestic violence policy, the Dodgers severed ties with the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner on Jan. 6, 2023, less than two years after signing him to a three-year, $102-million contract.

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Bauer has said he wants to pitch for an MLB team again but until now has only received opportunities to play professionally in Mexico and Japan.

“We are excited to welcome Trevor to Long Island,” Michael Pfaff, Ducks president and chief business officer, said in a Thursday news release announcing Bauer’s signing. “His talent and knowledge will be important additions to our ballclub, and we are happy to offer him this opportunity to showcase his talents to MLB clubs while giving fans unprecedented access to Ducks baseball.”

According to the release, “Bauer will be ‘Mic’d Up’ for all games and practices for the purposes of content creation to be featured on his and the team’s social media and streaming outlets.”

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Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer looks on from the dugout during a game against the Washington Nationals on July 1, 2021.

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The former Dodgers pitcher hasn’t appeared in a major league game since 2021 after MLB determined he violated its domestic violence policy. He made his case for reinstatement to a Times reporter.

The Ducks did not immediately respond to further questions from The Times regarding Bauer’s signing.

Bauer is expected to start when the team opens the season at home April 21 against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

“I’m looking forward to competing in front of U.S. fans again this season,” Bauer said in a statement released by his new team. “The Ducks have had some incredible players come through their organization, and I’m excited to be part of that tradition.”

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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