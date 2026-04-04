Letters to Sports: Dodgers off to a roller-coaster start

Sasaki. Ohtani. Yamamoto. That spells SOY, the special sauce that will be an essential recipe ingredient if the Dodgers plan to serve up a perfect three-course meal this season. Oh, let’s not forget a generous slice of “Díaz Delight” for dessert. Reservations, anyone?

Ken Mok

Diamond Bar

Dodgers catcher Will Smith is so quiet and unflashy that he gets overlooked. But is there a better catcher than him in MLB? The answer is a loud no!

Jeff Thompson

Bermuda Dunes

It was nice to see Dodgers owner Mark Walter say that baseball has to “come up with something that will give us some parity.” Adding the new Uniqlo naming rights to the enormous television rights helped the team generate $850 million in revenue last season — the most of any MLB team. The move doesn’t exactly contribute to the idea of parity.

Advertisement

I’m thinking that Walter is so flush that no matter what happens, the Dodgers “will be fine,” it’s only fair that the team lower the ticket and parking prices to help the faithful fans who have been squeezed out of seeing a game in person.

Peggy Jo Abraham

Santa Monica