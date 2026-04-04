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Letters to Sports: Dodgers off to a roller-coaster start

Dodgers catcher Will Smith swings at a pitch against the Guardians at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
1

Sasaki. Ohtani. Yamamoto. That spells SOY, the special sauce that will be an essential recipe ingredient if the Dodgers plan to serve up a perfect three-course meal this season. Oh, let’s not forget a generous slice of “Díaz Delight” for dessert. Reservations, anyone?

Ken Mok
Diamond Bar

Dodgers catcher Will Smith is so quiet and unflashy that he gets overlooked. But is there a better catcher than him in MLB? The answer is a loud no!

Jeff Thompson
Bermuda Dunes

It was nice to see Dodgers owner Mark Walter say that baseball has to “come up with something that will give us some parity.” Adding the new Uniqlo naming rights to the enormous television rights helped the team generate $850 million in revenue last season — the most of any MLB team. The move doesn’t exactly contribute to the idea of parity.

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I’m thinking that Walter is so flush that no matter what happens, the Dodgers “will be fine,” it’s only fair that the team lower the ticket and parking prices to help the faithful fans who have been squeezed out of seeing a game in person.

Peggy Jo Abraham
Santa Monica

2

MVP talk

Winning the Cy Young Award and MVP in the same season has been accomplished by only 11 pitchers in baseball history, including former Dodger Clayton Kershaw in 2014. The Cy Young is obviously based on the player’s pitching statistics, which would have to be so superior to then be awarded the MVP over another player’s hitting performance alone. None of the past dual winners were two-way players, thus how does Shohei Ohtani, who has won MVPs in both leagues, win the Cy Young and MVP? His hitting stats along with his pitching stats have to exceed the threshold of winning a Cy Young and MVP on pitching alone?

Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos

Along with the MVP candidate’s statistics in the offensive category, how about including the collective statistics of the opponents they are primarily assigned to guard? If their opponents score more points, assist on more scores, then who comes out ahead?

John Snyder
Newbury Park

3

Automatic for the game

So far this season, the ABS System has been an overwhelming success in Major League Baseball. Players and umpires can get a definitive answer when a call is disputed. No more arguments, no more ejections. I only wish that Angel Hernández was still around so we could see him overruled and disgraced dozens of times every night.

Rodger Howard
Westlake Village

4

Time for change

Somebody has to say it. Yes, Luka Doncic is incredible and his addition to the Lakers might well get us to the promised land once again. But, please Luka, stop complaining to the refs after every shot you take. Firstly, while you are standing there pouting, our opponents are racing to their basket with a five-on-four advantage. Secondly, you stack up more technical fouls and diminish your superstar reputation. Love you Luka … get back on D!

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Bob Mendez
Claremont

I watched two minutes of the Thunder-Lakers game Thursday and I knew it was over. It looked like the varsity against the JV team. Let’s hope Lakers sign some hungry free agents this summer.

Russell Hosaka
Torrance

5

Bad behavior

It seems as if Tiger Woods has as many car wrecks and visits to treatment facilities as he does major wins. And that’s pathetic. If he paid as much attention to choosing a driver in his personal life as he does in his professional one, we’d all be safer. The man needs a chauffeur more than group therapy. And he can afford it. No handicaps for this guy when it comes to points against his license. Take him off the road permanently. The only vehicle he should be allowed to operate is a golf cart in the confines of a golf course.

Craig Rosen
Los Angeles

6

Picking on Mick

In response to the reader last week who was wondering why so many All-Area basketball players are leaving L.A. for other colleges: Mick Cronin.

Paul Kawaguchi
Rosemead

Never needing a filter, UCLA coach Mick Cronin let it fly! In response to the question, what was needed for UCLA to advance further in the NCAA tournament past its early second-round exit, Cronin barked, “About 5 more million!”

Obviously, his inability to retain 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara was frustrating and ultimately devastating. His height, passing and shot-blocking expertise was sorely missed. Add the loss of the Bruins’ leading scorer and rebounder, Tyler Bilodeau, to injury and Cronin was fit to be tied by both lack of funds and the injury bug.

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Hopefully, both of those issues will be resolved by next season and UCLA will find itself back in another Final Four as the elite program their history has shown.

Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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