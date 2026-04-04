Letters to Sports: Dodgers off to a roller-coaster start

In response to the reader last week who was wondering why so many All-Area basketball players are leaving L.A. for other colleges: Mick Cronin.
Paul Kawaguchi
Rosemead
Never needing a filter, UCLA coach Mick Cronin let it fly! In response to the question, what was needed for UCLA to advance further in the NCAA tournament past its early second-round exit, Cronin barked, “About 5 more million!”
Obviously, his inability to retain 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara was frustrating and ultimately devastating. His height, passing and shot-blocking expertise was sorely missed. Add the loss of the Bruins’ leading scorer and rebounder, Tyler Bilodeau, to injury and Cronin was fit to be tied by both lack of funds and the injury bug.
Hopefully, both of those issues will be resolved by next season and UCLA will find itself back in another Final Four as the elite program their history has shown.
Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa
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