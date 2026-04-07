Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he died in a car crash

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Colorado backup quarterback Dominiq Ponder had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed his car and died last month, according to an autopsy report by the Boulder County coroner’s office.

Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 early on March 1, according to the Colorado State Patrol, when he lost control on a right hand curve. The car went through a guardrail, hit an electrical line pole, rolled down an embankment and caught fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the autopsy report, Ponder died of multiple blunt-force injuries. He was 23.

“The deceased was a restrained driver involved in a single vehicle collision at a high rate of speed,” the report states.

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His blood-alcohol level was found to be .167%. The legal limit for drivers in Colorado is .08%.

Ponder was a three-star prospect out of Miami Carol City Senior High in Opa Locka, Fla., who spent a year at Bethune-Cookman University before transferring to Colorado. He saw minimal action during his two years with the Buffaloes — going 0-for-1 passing and rushing twice for minus-four yards in two game appearances.

His family has started a foundation in his honor that will, in part, help “promote responsible decision-making,” according to the description of a GoFundMe page set up to support the project.

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“If anything good can come from this loss, it’s the conversations it can start about responsible decision-making, supporting young adults, and making good choices even in ordinary moments,” Ponder’s mother, Catrina Hughes, told USA Today Sports. “A big part of his legacy will be to encourage young people to please make responsible choices and to have the courage to step in for their friends when one of them isn’t thinking clearly for themselves.

“Kids need to know that it’s OK to step in, take keys, call a ride, call a parent, speak up, do anything you can do, one small decision can save a life. Don’t be afraid even if it’s uncomfortable. A difficult conversation is easier than a lifetime of loss.”