An iconic sandwich for $1.50. A whole menu for $75.75. Masters embraces nostalgic food prices

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Among the fortunate (relatively) few headed to the Masters? You might spend a bundle on merchandise, but you’re unlikely to go broke buying food.

For $75.75 you can purchase the entire menu. That’s 26 items, including eight different types of freshly made sandwiches — the famous pimento cheese one costs $1.50 — water, soft drinks, three varieties of beer, white wine and desserts such as Georgia pecan caramel popcorn and a peach ice cream sandwich.

The new item this year is the Masters candy bar ($2.25), described as a dark-milk chocolate bar with caramel, rice crisps and a hazelnut crunch. Think a bunch of Rolo pieces in the shape of a Butterfinger.

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The sandwiches are in sealed, green plastic baggies that match the impeccable grass of the course, so TV viewers probably couldn’t spot a stray wrapper on the ground — not that Augusta National would ever knowingly allow one to touch the meticulous turf.

In a world where you’re paying $8 for a Dodger Dog, $16 for a cheeseburger and waffle fries at a Lakers game and $19 for a craft beer at SoFi Stadium, spending less than $10 on a lunch at the Masters is a steal.

As for the merchandise emporium, well … that’s where the credit card starts heating up.