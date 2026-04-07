An iconic sandwich for $1.50. A whole menu for $75.75. Masters embraces nostalgic food prices
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AUGUSTA, Ga. — Among the fortunate (relatively) few headed to the Masters? You might spend a bundle on merchandise, but you’re unlikely to go broke buying food.
For $75.75 you can purchase the entire menu. That’s 26 items, including eight different types of freshly made sandwiches — the famous pimento cheese one costs $1.50 — water, soft drinks, three varieties of beer, white wine and desserts such as Georgia pecan caramel popcorn and a peach ice cream sandwich.
For the first time since 1994, neither Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson will be playing at the Masters. But not every golfer has noticed the notable absences.
The new item this year is the Masters candy bar ($2.25), described as a dark-milk chocolate bar with caramel, rice crisps and a hazelnut crunch. Think a bunch of Rolo pieces in the shape of a Butterfinger.
The sandwiches are in sealed, green plastic baggies that match the impeccable grass of the course, so TV viewers probably couldn’t spot a stray wrapper on the ground — not that Augusta National would ever knowingly allow one to touch the meticulous turf.
In a world where you’re paying $8 for a Dodger Dog, $16 for a cheeseburger and waffle fries at a Lakers game and $19 for a craft beer at SoFi Stadium, spending less than $10 on a lunch at the Masters is a steal.
As for the merchandise emporium, well … that’s where the credit card starts heating up.