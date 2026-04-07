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An iconic sandwich for $1.50. A whole menu for $75.75. Masters embraces nostalgic food prices

A view of $1.50 pimento cheese sandwiches wrapped in green packaging at the Masters.
Pimento cheese sandwiches, a famous Masters food item, cost $1.50 and headline a menu with nostalgic low prices.
(Andrew Redington / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
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AUGUSTA, Ga. — Among the fortunate (relatively) few headed to the Masters? You might spend a bundle on merchandise, but you’re unlikely to go broke buying food.

For $75.75 you can purchase the entire menu. That’s 26 items, including eight different types of freshly made sandwiches — the famous pimento cheese one costs $1.50 — water, soft drinks, three varieties of beer, white wine and desserts such as Georgia pecan caramel popcorn and a peach ice cream sandwich.

American golfer Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green.

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The new item this year is the Masters candy bar ($2.25), described as a dark-milk chocolate bar with caramel, rice crisps and a hazelnut crunch. Think a bunch of Rolo pieces in the shape of a Butterfinger.

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The sandwiches are in sealed, green plastic baggies that match the impeccable grass of the course, so TV viewers probably couldn’t spot a stray wrapper on the ground — not that Augusta National would ever knowingly allow one to touch the meticulous turf.

In a world where you’re paying $8 for a Dodger Dog, $16 for a cheeseburger and waffle fries at a Lakers game and $19 for a craft beer at SoFi Stadium, spending less than $10 on a lunch at the Masters is a steal.

As for the merchandise emporium, well … that’s where the credit card starts heating up.

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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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