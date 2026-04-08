Lakers great Michael Cooper is introduced as Cal State L.A. men’s basketball coach

Lakers great Michael Cooper speaks during a news conference at Cal State L.A. on Wednesday after being introduced as the university’s men’s basketball coach.

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Michael Cooper’s return to Cal State Los Angeles is more than just another coaching stop — it’s a homecoming.

The Lakers legend was introduced Wednesday as the program’s 14th men’s basketball head coach, bringing with him decades of experience and a clear vision: return the Golden Eagles to championship form.

The goal for Cooper is to reestablish what the men’s basketball program achieved two years ago, winning a championship.

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Cooper believes that building a championship team starts with what he calls the five Ds: determination, dedication, desire, discipline and decision-making.

“I’ve incorporated those principles into my coaching philosophy, and they will be covered in what we do here at Cal State L.A. We’re going to develop a culture rooted in discipline, defense and teamwork,” Cooper said.

The job carries personal meaning for Cooper. Cal State L.A. holds a special place in his life, as he competed at the university during the NBA Summer Pro League in 1977-78.

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“This is home to me, so that’s a no-brainer. When I got the chance under Coach [Jim] Saia to come in and volunteer, I got a chance to know a lot of the student athletes here, and being around these young people can ... get you energized to come out and get up every morning, and that is what I love about this. That’s why I love this sport,” Cooper said.

Saia retired after 10 seasons, opening the door for Cooper to take on a new role. He said the identity he is looking to build on and off the court starts with hard work.

Lakers great Michael Cooper speaks during his introductory news conference Wednesday after being named Cal State L.A. men’s basketball coach. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

“I think hard working young men, I think the five Ds that I described, those can apply to you in anything you do in your athletic endeavors, but the uniqueness and the fun apart about those five Ds can put those to work for you [athletes] off the court in your everyday life, in your religious life anything that you wanna be successful in you have to apply that so those are some of the principles that will build our foundation of our team with but also a foundation they can stay strong in, in the community,” Cooper said.

Former Lakers forward A.C. Green, who played alongside Cooper during the Showtime Era, spoke about his former teammate.

“He’s going to be a minor Pat Riley. He’s going to be a fun-loving, hard-nose coach, and it seems like it would be an oxymoron, but it is possible and he’s going to show that,” Green said.

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Cooper’s vision for success for the men’s basketball team includes strong conditioning, hard work and defense.

“They’re going to play hard, they’re going to play smart, and they’re going to play together. When you do those three things, you’ll win championships,” Cooper said.

Green emphasized that Cooper’s success will translate to the program.

“He’s a winner. Everywhere he goes and every place he stops, he wins,” Green said. “It’s contagious. People love being around him and people love playing for him.”

For Cooper, the connection between the program, the city and his legacy remains clear.

“The Lakers are L.A., Michael Cooper is L.A. and we are L.A.,” Cooper said.