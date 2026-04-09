‘I haven’t killed anybody yet’: Jack Nicklaus ‘came close’ with ceremonial shot at Masters

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus laughs after hooking his ceremonial tee shot Thursday before the first round of the Masters at Augusta National.

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Jack Nicklaus had a warning for all the fans who lined the fairway to watch his ceremonial tee shot Thursday at the Masters.

“Oh, boy, watch out,” the 86-year-old golf legend said. “And I don’t mean that facetiously.”

Nicklaus’ line prompted heavy laughter from the gallery at Augusta National, but the 18-time major championship winner wasn’t kidding. He proceeded to hook his shot low and to the left, a few feet over the heads of some onlookers.

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After laughing it off at the tee, Nicklaus explained to reporters why he predicted his shot might be a little wild.

“I was a little worried,” he said. “I had carpal tunnel surgery about five, six weeks ago, and I was worried about being able to hold onto the golf club and [not] hurt somebody. That was my issue today.

“I’m fortunate that I got it over somebody’s head. I didn’t hit it very well, but I got it over their heads and didn’t hurt anybody.”

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Jack Nicklaus hits his ceremonial tee shot on the first hole Thursday during the Masters at Augusta National. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Nicklaus won a record six Masters between 1963 and 1986. To mark the 40th anniversary of his final championship, Nicklaus brought his caddie back Thursday from the 1986 win: his son, Jackie.

An honorary Masters starter since 2010, Nicklaus was again joined by fellow golf legends Gary Player — who is 90 and has been a ceremonial starter since 2012 — and Tom Watson — who is 76 and joined the group in 2022.

Nicklaus said he has no plans to end the tradition anytime soon, even after this year’s errant shot.

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“As long as I can still hit the golf ball, I’ll do it,” Nicklaus said, adding that he’s played only twice since the start of 2025. “You know, I don’t really play golf anymore. But it’s such a nice ceremony, and it’s a real honor to be invited. I hope to be able to do it as long as I can not kill anybody.”

He added, in an interview with CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis: “I haven’t killed anybody yet. I came close today.”