Cameron Young delivers stirring, surprising rally to surge into tie at Masters

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- Cameron Young rallied from eight shots back to tie Rory McIlroy atop the Masters leaderboard on Saturday.
- McIlroy, who had the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history, struggled and hit bogey on 17 that cost him the lead.
- Scottie Sheffler, Jason Day, Justin Rose and Nick Lowry are near the top of the leaderboard and have a reasonable shot at a win.
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The most unexpected of revelations unfolded Saturday at the Masters.
It became a golf tournament.
Rory McIlroy, who built the biggest 36-hole lead in history, wobbled and wilted — one shot in the water, another in the woods — while others surged and made a run at the reigning champion.
Cameron Young, who was eight back of McIlroy to start the day, overtook the grand slam winner late in the day. McIlroy briefly reclaimed a one-shot lead but gave that back with a bogey on 17, bending over in exasperation when he left a par putt just short.
Young, whose first PGA Tour victory came last August, heads into the final round tied atop the leaderboard with McIlroy at 11 under par.
The 28-year-old from Westchester County, N.Y., is going to take a business-as-usual approach to the biggest day of his career. He plans to start the day with Mass at a nearby church — before taking on Amen Corner.
“It might be difficult to go undetected, but it’s not going to stop us,” said Young, who has three children younger than 5. “We’ll find somewhere and take the kids. We’ll be out in full force just like usual.”
Saturday was a remarkable turnaround for Young, who was all but cooked on Thursday, playing the first seven holes in four over par. He bounced back strong with a 67 on Friday, and a 65 on Saturday, collecting a combined 14 birdies over those rounds.
“I don’t get the sense I’ll be the fan favorite,” Young said. “Rory’s kind of a world favorite in the golf world. A year ago if I’d been in the same situation, there would have been very little [fan support], and now there’s probably a little more. So I’ll take what I can get.”
A host of other competitors moved within striking distance of their first green jacket — Sam Burns, Nick Lowry, Jason Day and Justin Rose.
Lowry had a hole-in-one on No. 6, a decade after acing the 16th. He became the first player in Masters history to record multiple holes-in-one.
Scottie Sheffler, ranked No. 1 in the world, started the day at even par but shot 65 to climb back into the mix, saying, “I don’t feel like I’m out of the tournament.”
Reigning champion Rory McIlroy puts on a stunning short-game performance during the second round of the Masters to take a six-stroke lead into the weekend.
For Day, the key to his 68 was staying patient. He three-putted the opening hole for bogey but kept his cool.
“Statistically I average around four to five birdies a round, so I just knew they were going to come,” he said. “I just didn’t know when they were going to come.”
He got hot from the 12th through 15th holes, stringing together four birdies in a row.
Day has been in contention at the Masters several times, finishing second in 2015.
Although this will be his 18th start in the prestigious tournament, McIlroy “still felt like I had to earn the right to be there a little more often.”
“I feel like the guys that are leading right now have all the pressure,” he said. “I’m just kind of the chaser. Usually the chasers don’t really have a lot of the pressure.”
That Collin Morikawa is even relevant at this point is stunning, considering the physical battle he’s enduring. The two-time major winner shot 68 on Saturday despite issues with an injury — possibly his back — affecting his legs. He said he’s swinging at roughly half-speed.
“My legs aren’t moving the way they used to,” he said. “So then I’m throwing my arms, and I’m having to time up my arms. So, like, every swing I’m putting at, I am essentially just throwing my arms at the ball hoping that it squares everything up.”