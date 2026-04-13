Advertisement
Sports

Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale announces melanoma diagnosis. ‘I feel fantastic,” he adds

Charles Barkley, left, and Dick Vitale prepare for their broadcast before an NCAA college basketball game
Dick Vitale, right, and Charles Barkley prepare for their broadcast before a game between Kentucky and Indiana on Dec. 13 in Lexington, Ky.
(James Crisp / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale reveals melanoma in his lung and liver cavity at 86, saying he “feels fantastic” and remains confident in recovery.
  • Vitale calls himself “four-for-four” in his cancer battles.
  • The ESPN veteran is channeling his diagnosis into his 21st annual pediatric cancer research fundraiser, aiming to raise $12 million alongside the $105 million already raised.

After years of battling cancer, legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale said in a statement that he has melanoma in his lung and liver cavity and will be starting immunotherapy soon.

“I plan on winning this battle,” the 86-year-old broadcaster said. “I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph node cancer. I’m four for four and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five for five.”

He added: “The best news I can share today is this: I feel fantastic.”

Vitale also expressed optimism in a separate post on X:

Advertisement

Vitale, known for his catchphrase “It’s Awesome, Baby!,” called his first game for ESPN in 1979, soon after the network launched, and has been on the mic for more than 1,000 games since then. He was inducted into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame in 2024.

NBA ESPN announcer Mark Jones smiles and wears a headset while talking on the air

Sports

NBA, college football announcer Mark Jones is leaving ESPN after 36 years: ‘Time to move on’

Veteran play-by-play announcer Mark Jones has been a staple on ESPN since 1990. His final broadcast on the network will be Sunday for the Orlando Magic-Boston Celtics game.

After a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck showed cancer, Vitale underwent surgery in the summer of 2024. Last February, after a nearly two-year hiatus, he returned to broadcasting and said he was cancer-free. He recently wrapped up his 46th college basketball season with ESPN.

Vitale also used his announcement to raise awareness for his 21st annual fundraiser to benefit pediatric cancer research.

Advertisement

“At 86 years young I’ve lived a hell of a life, and I’m more motivated than ever to raise money for kids battling cancer,” he said. “No child should ever have to go through what I’ve experienced. I am grateful beyond words for all of the support I’ve received, and I’m already looking forward to this year’s annual Gala on May 1. I really feel we will raise $12 million to add to the $105 million we’ve already raised, all for pediatric cancer research.”

More to Read

SportsThe Latest

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement