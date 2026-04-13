Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale announces melanoma diagnosis. ‘I feel fantastic,” he adds

Dick Vitale, right, and Charles Barkley prepare for their broadcast before a game between Kentucky and Indiana on Dec. 13 in Lexington, Ky.

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After years of battling cancer, legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale said in a statement that he has melanoma in his lung and liver cavity and will be starting immunotherapy soon.

“I plan on winning this battle,” the 86-year-old broadcaster said. “I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph node cancer. I’m four for four and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five for five.”

He added: “The best news I can share today is this: I feel fantastic.”

Vitale also expressed optimism in a separate post on X:

I obviously did not get the report today that I was hoping for when my oncologist called . It has been 10 days of many exams Pet Scan - Cat scan - 2 MRI’s- Biopsy - multiple bloodwork - now at least I know what I face. The Melanoma Lung & liver cavity cancer will mean I will… — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 13, 2026

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Vitale, known for his catchphrase “It’s Awesome, Baby!,” called his first game for ESPN in 1979, soon after the network launched, and has been on the mic for more than 1,000 games since then. He was inducted into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame in 2024.

After a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck showed cancer, Vitale underwent surgery in the summer of 2024. Last February, after a nearly two-year hiatus, he returned to broadcasting and said he was cancer-free. He recently wrapped up his 46th college basketball season with ESPN.

Vitale also used his announcement to raise awareness for his 21st annual fundraiser to benefit pediatric cancer research.

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“At 86 years young I’ve lived a hell of a life, and I’m more motivated than ever to raise money for kids battling cancer,” he said. “No child should ever have to go through what I’ve experienced. I am grateful beyond words for all of the support I’ve received, and I’m already looking forward to this year’s annual Gala on May 1. I really feel we will raise $12 million to add to the $105 million we’ve already raised, all for pediatric cancer research.”