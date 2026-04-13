Hall of Fame coach Doc Rivers out in Milwaukee. Is superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo next?

Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers, left, and star Giannis Antetokounmpo embrace before a game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 10 in Milwaukee.

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The NBA regular season ended Sunday and the first order of business for teams that fell short of making the playoffs was to evaluate their head coach. Hall of Famer Doc Rivers, wasn’t spared the scrutiny.

He agreed to depart from the Milwaukee Bucks after winning 16 fewer games this season than last. Rivers has one year remaining on the $40 million contract he signed in January 2024 and will be paid for the final season.

The Bucks were 32-50 this season largely because superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo played in only 36 games because of injuries. Antetokounmpo, who expressed frustration talking to reporters Sunday, might be next out the door.

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If so, the Lakers undoubtedly would be interested. They are projected to have about $60 million in salary-cap space and three first-round draft picks they can use — 2026, 2031 and 2033 — to try to make a deal this offseason.

Despite his insistence that he was healthy fairly soon after he suffered a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise March 15, Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the last 15 games of the season.

“To my understanding, I had to play 3-on-3 to be able to be available to play,” he said. “I did that multiple times. I’ve never in my life denied participation of practice. Whoever came up with that is disrespectful toward what I’ve done for this team and the way I carry myself.”

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The decision was likely made to ensure the trade value of the two-time Most Valuable Player wasn’t diminished by another injury. Antetokounmpo, 31, is under contract for 2026-2027 and has a player option of $62.7 million for 2027-28.

The Lakers — and other trade partners — would be more than willing to give him an extension. The contracts of LeBron James ($52.6 million), Rui Hachimura ($18 million) and Maxi Kleber ($11 million) expire after this season, giving the Lakers the cash to toss in Antetokounmpo’s direction.

The Bucks floundered without him and the coach paid the price. Rivers, 64, hadn’t had a losing full season since 2006-2007, a span that included an NBA title with Boston in 2007-2008, seven seasons with the Clippers and three with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Voices Elliott: Doc Rivers should be remembered for what he accomplished, and what he didn’t do Doc Rivers’ success can be measured by his influence outside of the locker room and in the real world, but he failed to win the big games when needed, columnist Helene Elliott writes.

“I have truly loved my time in Milwaukee,” said Rivers, who played college basketball at Marquette. “Coming back to where I got my start, to a city that has always embraced me, has been a privilege. I am disappointed that things did not turn out the way any of us hoped, but I am deeply grateful for this experience, the relationships built, and unwavering support from our fans and the community.”

Rivers began coaching after a 13-year NBA playing career and has a 1,194-866 record (.580) with five teams across 27 seasons. His regular-season wins are the sixth most in NBA history and he will be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

The Bucks discussed with him an advisory role in the organization, but Rivers is taking his time deciding what to do next. Asked how long he envisions coaching, Rivers mentioned his grandchildren.

“I won’t answer that, but I have grandkids that I want to see,” Rivers told reporters. “I’ll let you figure it out from there. I have seven grandkids now, and they’re all 8 years and under, and it kills me every time I miss grandparents day with each one of them in school. It’s probably time to go see them more, so I’ll let you figure out the rest.”

His seven consecutive winning seasons with the Clippers are part of the franchise’s current streak of 15 consecutive seasons with a winning record, the longest active run in the NBA and fourth-longest in league history.

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Other NBA coaches on the hot seat include Jamahl Mosley of the Orlando Magic and Brian Keefe of the Washington Wizards. Portland Trail Blazers interim coach Tiago Splitter also might be replaced.

Splitter took over for Chauncey Billups, who has pleaded not guilty to charges he profited from rigged poker games involving several Mafia figures and at least one other ex-NBA player.