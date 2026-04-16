Alex Manninger, former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper, dies in traffic accident

Juventus goalkeeper Alexander Manninger signals thumbs up during a match against Manchester City on Sept. 30, 2010. Manninger died Thursday in a traffic accident.

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Alex Manninger, an Austrian former goalkeeper who played for several European soccer teams, including Arsenal and Juventus, has died at age 48.

One of his former teams, Red Bull Salzburg, wrote on X that Manninger died in a traffic accident. Multiple media outlets are reporting that Manninger was inside a vehicle that was struck by a train on a railway crossing Thursday morning in Nussdorf am Haunsberg.

In response to an inquiry from The Times regarding Manninger’s death, Salzburg state police sent a news release, originally written in German, detailing an accident that morning in which a “car was struck and dragged by a train of the Salzburg Local Railway while crossing the tracks,” based on an initial investigation.

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The driver, identified only as “a 48-year-old man from Salzburg,” was undergoing CPR from first responders when officers arrived at approximately 8:20 a.m.

“Police assisted with resuscitation efforts, including the use of a defibrillator,” the release said. “Despite further efforts by paramedics and an emergency physician, resuscitation was unsuccessful. The man from Salzburg succumbed to his injuries.”

The driver was alone in the car, according to police, and the train driver was unharmed. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

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Manniger made 33 appearances for the Austrian national team.

“Alexander Manninger was a great ambassador for Austrian football both on and off the pitch who set a benchmark in his international career and inspired and shaped so many young goalkeepers,” Austrian Football Assn. sporting director Peter Schottel said. “His professionalism, calmness and reliability made him an important part of his teams and the national team. His achievements are worthy of the highest respect and will be remembered.”

Manninger made 64 appearances with Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, helping the club win the Premier League championship and FA Cup in 1998, and 42 appearances with Juventus between 2008 and 2012.

While he served primarily as a backup for both teams, Manniger made an impact during his tenure with each of them.

“Today is a very sad day,” Juventus wrote Thursday on X. “We have lost not only a great athlete, but a man of rare values: humility, dedication, and an exceptional sense of professionalism. Alex Manninger will be remembered for the example he set, on and off the pitch.

“Juventus expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Alex Manninger and stands close to his family in this moment of grief.”

Arsenal posted on X: “Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger. All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Alex.”

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Liverpool wrote on X that it is “deeply saddened” by the passing of Manninger, who was with the club from 2016 to 2017 but made no game appearances with the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.