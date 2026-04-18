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Lucas Sanabria and Joseph Paintsil help Galaxy rally for tie with Dallas

Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil runs during a match against New York City FC on Feb. 22 in Carson.
Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil, shown earlier this season, scored against Dallas Saturday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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FRISCO, Texas — Lucas Sanabria and Joseph Paintsil scored late in the first half after Petar Musa scored twice to give Dallas the lead, helping the Galaxy rally for a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.

Musa scored unassisted in the seventh minute to give Dallas a quick lead and then used assists from Christian Cappis and Logan Farrington to give Dallas a two-goal advantage in the 38th minute with his league-leading ninth of the season.

It was the first assist for Cappis after collecting two in 11 appearances last season as a rookie. Farrington’s third assist gives him 15 in 69 career matches.

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Sanabria used assists from Paintsil and Justin Haak to cut it to 2-1 in the 43rd minute and Paintsil used assists from Gabriel Pec and defender Mauricio Cuevas to tie it three minutes into stoppage time.

Sanabria netted his second goal after scoring twice in 21 matches as a rookie last season. A hamstring injury sidelined Paintsil, who has a goal and two assists in four matches. Pec has four assists but has yet to score.

Michael Collodi turned away three shots in goal for Dallas (3-1-4).

JT Marcinkowski had three saves for the Galaxy (2-3-3).

The Galaxy lead the all-time series 37-35-13 and are 9-26-8 in Frisco.

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