Hugo Lloris’ scoreless run comes to an end as LAFC loses to Earthquakes

Jacob Shaffelburg of LAFC shoots while trailed by Ronaldo Vieira of San Jose in the second half.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Ousseni Bouda scored two goals in the second half, ending LAFC goalie Hugo Lloris’ scoreless run to begin the season at 593 minutes, and the San Jose Earthquakes stunned LAFC 4-1 on Sunday night in an early Western Conference showdown.

San Jose (7-1-0) moves into a first-place tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield races in the Earthquakes’ second season under head coach Bruce Arena.

Daniel De Sousa Britto missed a chance to tie Lloris with a sixth clean sheet on an own goal by Reid Roberts in the 74th minute. He had three saves.

Advertisement

Bouda used assists from newcomer Timo Werner — his third — and Beau Leroux to find the net in the 53rd minute after a scoreless first half.

Werner, sidelined the last two weeks with a lower-body injury, took a pass from Leroux three minutes later and scored his first MLS goal for a 2-0 lead. Leroux’s assists gives him four, matching his total last season in 33 appearances as a rookie.

An own goal on Ryan Porteous in the 59th minute made it 3-0 in a span of six minutes.

Bouda’s fourth goal of the season capped the scoring in the 80th minute. Niko Tsakiris notched his career-high fifth assist.

Advertisement

Lloris finished with two saves in a second straight loss for LAFC (5-2-1), third in the West. Lloris sat out a 2-1 road loss to the Portland Timbers.

San Jose has won all four of its road matches.

LAFC was 6-0-1 at BMO Stadium in all competitions entering play, outscoring its opponents 17-1.