Georgia and former USC star WR Zachariah Branch arrest may not impact his draft status

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Former USC and Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch was arrested early Sunday in Athens, Ga., for not moving far enough on a public sidewalk when a police officer asked him to do so.

Branch, widely projected to go in the second round of the NFL draft later this week, faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing public sidewalks, prowling and obstructing a law enforcement officer. According to a police report, he was booked at 1:26 a.m. and released at 3:44 a.m. after posting a $39 bond.

Branch, who led the Southeastern Conference and set a Georgia record with 81 receptions in 2025, was in Athens for Georgia’s spring game on Saturday. He transferred to Georgia after two seasons at USC, where he had 78 catches for 823 yards. He also was a first-team All-American kick returner as a freshman.

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The Athens Clarke County police report was obtained by NFL Network:

“A male, later identified as Zacharia [sic] Branch, continued to stand on the sidewalk without making an attempt to move. I continued to give Zacharia Branch verbal commands to move from blocking the sidewalk and advised that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk.

“Zacharia Branch smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business.

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“Due to those actions and Zacharia Branch’s failure to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands, he was placed under arrest for misdemeanor Obstruction of LEO and received a citation for Obstructing Public Sidewalks.”

Branch, 22, declared for the draft one year after transferring from USC along with his twin, Zion, who plays safety for Georgia. Branch was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver out of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High and considered a landmark recruiting win for USC coach Lincoln Riley.

Branch, a grand nephew of former Raiders great and Hall of Fame receiver Cliff Branch, established himself quickly with the Trojans, returning a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in his debut against San Jose State in 2023. He also caught a touchdown pass in the game while accumulating 232 all-purpose yards.

In a Times story in 2023, Branch was lauded by teammates “for his ever-present smile and easy-going nature.”

“I just love the energy every day, it brings a smile to my face,” USC guard Justin Dedich said at the time. “That’s just one of those things. It just shows on the field. It correlates, just his positive energy, his positive attitude and he plays like a beast.”

The timing of the arrest isn’t ideal: The NFL draft begins Thursday. The relatively innocuous nature of the incident shouldn’t greatly impact Branch’s draft status, according to team personnel executives interviewed by NFL Network.

Cue the social media jokes about Branch increasing his draft status because he demonstrated his ability to block .... even if it was a sidewalk.

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“‘Willing and eager blocker’ always a good note on a WR’s draft profile,” one person posted.

Others pointed out that ignoring instructions from a police officer at 2 a.m. is an indication of poor judgment.

“Zero self awareness putting yourself in this position a few days before the draft,” a person posted.