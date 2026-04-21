Advertisement
Sports

Dave Roberts has a sharp reply to Cubs manager Craig Counsell’s criticism of ‘Ohtani roster exception’

Shohei Ohtani on the mound with his arm back holding a baseball
Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani on the mound against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Steve Henson
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Cubs manager Craig Counsell criticized MLB’s roster exception for Shohei Ohtani, calling the rule “bizarre.”
  • Dodgers manager Dave Roberts countered that Ohtani’s exception stems from his exceptional abilities as a two-way player.
  • The rule permits the Dodgers to maintain a six-pitcher rotation with a full relief staff.

Dave Roberts took exception to comments from Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell on Monday about a rule that makes Shohei Ohtani an exception.

“He’s an exception because he’s an exceptional player,” the Dodgers manager told reporters after his team’s 12-3 victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Addressing the rash of injuries to Cubs pitchers and whether teams should have more roster flexibility than the rules currently allow, Counsell questioned the fairness of the MLB rule that allows Ohtani to be excluded from the 13-pitcher roster maximum because he is a two-way player.

Advertisement

“There’s not another player like that, but one team gets different rules for that player,” Counsell told reporters.

MLB rosters are capped at 26 players, up to 13 of whom can be designated as pitchers. Players designated as position players are not allowed to pitch unless a game is in extra innings or there is at least a six-run differential in the score when they take the mound.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas, right, congratulates Max Muncy (13) after.

Dodgers

Max Muncy and Dalton Rushing each homer twice in Dodgers’ 15-hit, blowout win

Max Muncy and Dalton Rushing each hit two home runs as the Dodgers snap a two-game skid with a 12-3 series-splitting win over the Colorado Rockies.

Teams can also designate two-way players — players who are both position players and pitchers — if they meet certain criteria: In the previous season they must have pitched at least 20 major league innings and started at least 20 major league games as a position player or designated hitter, with at least three plate appearances in each of those games.

Advertisement

Ohtani, who won most valuable player awards in four of the last five seasons, is the lone two-way player. Counsell termed the rule “bizarre.”

“There’s one team that’s allowed to carry basically one of both, and that he gets special consideration,” he said. “Which is probably the most bizarre rule.”

Roberts offered a pointed rebuttal.

“It certainly benefits us, because we have the player,” he said. “But that’s something that, any team that had Ohtani would have that player.

Dodgers pitcher Edwin Díaz winds up for a pitch during a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers

Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz to have surgery, expected out until after All-Star break

Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz is set to undergo right elbow surgery and likely won’t return until some point during the second half of the season.

“We’re more than willing for other teams to go out and find a player who can do both.”

The rule exception helps the Dodgers in one obvious way: They can utilize a six-man starting rotation while maintaining the full complement of eight relievers. Any other team using six starters would be down to seven relievers.

The topic likely will be revisited when the Cubs visit the Dodgers for a three-game series this weekend.

More to Read

SportsDodgersThe Latest

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement