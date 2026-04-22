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Former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reportedly to join NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ pregame show

Mike Tomlin smiles as he talks into two microphones during a news conference. He is wearing a white Steelers hat.
Mike Tomlin stepped down in January after 19 seasons as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. He reportedly will be a studio analyst on NBC’s ‘Football Night in America’ this fall.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • After 19 seasons as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin is reportedly transitioning to television as a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” pregame show.
  • He appears to be replacing veteran analyst Tony Dungy, who announced last month that he would not be returning to “Football Night in America” after 17 years.
  • Tomlin’s 19-year Pittsburgh tenure included one Super Bowl victory and no losing seasons.

Mike Tomlin appears to have his first post-coaching gig lined up.

After 19 seasons as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tomlin is opting for a TV studio job this fall, with multiple media outlets reporting he will join NBC’s “Football Night in America” — the pregame show for “Sunday Night Football” — as a studio analyst.

NBC Sports has not announced the move and a spokesperson declined to comment for this article.

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Tomlin appears to be replacing Tony Dungy, who announced last month that he had “been informed by NBC” that he would not be returning to the show this fall after 17 years as a studio analyst.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 07: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
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Under him, the Pittsburgh Steelers never had a losing season. Why would anyone need more proof of his greatness than that?

A former wide receiver at William & Mary, Tomlin was the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings when he was hired by the Steelers at age 34 in January 2007.

He went on to become the third straight Pittsburgh coach to stay on the job for at least 15 years and win at least one Super Bowl, following Chuck Noll (1969-1991, winner of Super Bowls IX, X, XIII and XIV) and Bill Cowher (1992-2006, winner of Super Bowl XL).

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Tomlin won his Super Bowl early, leading the Steelers to a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIII following his second season.

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Two years later, Pittsburgh lost Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers, who were led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers (who was the Steelers’ quarterback in Tomlin’s final season) and coach Mike McCarthy (who succeeded Tomlin as the Steelers’ coach this offseason).

Pittsburgh never had a losing season under Tomlin but hasn’t had a postseason victory since 2016. In 2025, the Steelers went 10-7 and won the AFC North but lost to the Houston Texans 30-6 in the wild-card round of the playoffs. He informed team president Art Rooney II of his intention to step down the next day.

Tomlin had a 193-114-2 record in the regular season and went 8-12 in the playoffs.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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