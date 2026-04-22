Former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reportedly to join NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ pregame show

Mike Tomlin stepped down in January after 19 seasons as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. He reportedly will be a studio analyst on NBC’s ‘Football Night in America’ this fall.

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Mike Tomlin appears to have his first post-coaching gig lined up.

After 19 seasons as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tomlin is opting for a TV studio job this fall, with multiple media outlets reporting he will join NBC’s “Football Night in America” — the pregame show for “Sunday Night Football” — as a studio analyst.

NBC Sports has not announced the move and a spokesperson declined to comment for this article.

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Tomlin appears to be replacing Tony Dungy, who announced last month that he had “been informed by NBC” that he would not be returning to the show this fall after 17 years as a studio analyst.

Voices Granderson: Coach Mike Tomlin’s stats speak for themselves. The rest is just noise Under him, the Pittsburgh Steelers never had a losing season. Why would anyone need more proof of his greatness than that?

A former wide receiver at William & Mary, Tomlin was the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings when he was hired by the Steelers at age 34 in January 2007.

He went on to become the third straight Pittsburgh coach to stay on the job for at least 15 years and win at least one Super Bowl, following Chuck Noll (1969-1991, winner of Super Bowls IX, X, XIII and XIV) and Bill Cowher (1992-2006, winner of Super Bowl XL).

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Tomlin won his Super Bowl early, leading the Steelers to a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIII following his second season.

Two years later, Pittsburgh lost Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers, who were led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers (who was the Steelers’ quarterback in Tomlin’s final season) and coach Mike McCarthy (who succeeded Tomlin as the Steelers’ coach this offseason).

Pittsburgh never had a losing season under Tomlin but hasn’t had a postseason victory since 2016. In 2025, the Steelers went 10-7 and won the AFC North but lost to the Houston Texans 30-6 in the wild-card round of the playoffs. He informed team president Art Rooney II of his intention to step down the next day.

Tomlin had a 193-114-2 record in the regular season and went 8-12 in the playoffs.