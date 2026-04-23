James Pearce Jr. enters program that could drop charges from domestic dispute involving Rickea Jackson

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr., speaks to reporters April 25, 2025, the day after being selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has entered into a pretrial intervention program that should result in the dismissal of all charges against him stemming from a domestic dispute involving his ex-girlfriend, former Sparks forward Rickea Jackson.

Pearce is facing three felony charges from the Florida State Attorney’s Office in Miami-Dade County — aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence — as well as a misdemeanor charge of stalking.

“Mr. Pearce Jr. will be entering a six-month diversion program,” one of Pearce’s attorneys, Jacob Nunez, said Thursday in a statement provided to the Associated Press. “Upon completion of the six months without violation, the state will dismiss all felony and misdemeanor charges.”

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Another attorney for Pearce, Yale Sanford, confirmed to The Times that Pearce must stay away from Jackson and participate in therapy as requirements of the six-month intervention program.

“He is committed to meeting all conditions,” Nunez and Sanford said in a joint statement. “James is focused on moving forward, rejoining his teammates and the Atlanta Falcons organization as a whole, performing at the highest level, and continuing to be a team player on and off the field.”

An NFL spokesperson told The Times that the league has been “closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.”

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Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on April 8 that Pearce was not at the practice facility for the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program. The team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Doral police have described the incident that led to Pearce’s arrest as a domestic dispute. Jackson said she was attempting to drive away from Pearce and seek help, according to the police account, when he “intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle with his SUV” before police arrived.

Pearce allegedly refused an initial order from police to “get on the floor,” according to the arrest affidavit, then drove away and hit a police officer’s left knee with his vehicle “intentionally in an attempt to evade arrest.”

“Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story,” Nunez told the Associated Press soon after his arrest. “We look forward to vigorously defending our client.”

Atlanta selected Pearce in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft after trading with the Rams to move up to No. 26. He recorded 10.5 sacks and 26 tackles and finished third in voting for defensive rookie of the year.

Jackson was selected by the Sparks at No. 4 overall in the 2024 draft. She averaged 14 points a game and was traded to the Chicago Sky for guard Ariel Atkins earlier this month.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.