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Letters to Sports: Lakers looking Smart while Luke is no fluke

Lakers guard Marcus Smart, left, steals the ball from Rockets forward Kevin Durant during Game 2 of their playoff series
Lakers guard Marcus Smart steals the ball from Rockets forward Kevin Durant during the fourth quarter of Game 2 in their playoff series.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
1

Anyone else notice our Lakers astounding play this postseason is being led by (dare I say it) a former hated Celtic, Marcus Smart? It pains me to say it, but his professional experience, intensity and killer work effort is leading the way to what appears to be a sure ticket to the second round!

Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates

I agree with Bill Plaschke in his shout out to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, who was confident that (Marcus) Smart still had a lot of heart and Luke (Kennard) was no fluke.

Mark Sherwin
Los Angeles

In “Lakers far from finished, but this matchup sure is,” Bill Plaschke writes, “Houston is done” three times. According to AI, “LeBron James is undefeated, winning all 24 playoff series when his teams have taken a 2-0 lead.” I’m torn between Plaschke being wrong a lot and the facts.

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Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood

2

Lineup switch

Today I watched as Shohei Ohtani, the day after pitching seven innings, go 0 for 5 with two strikeouts while grounding into a double play. The sample size, at this point, has to be large enough for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers’ management to discuss the elephant in the room with their lead-off batter. He should not bat when he pitches, and he should have a day off after he pitches.

It could also be argued that he should not be the lead-off batter — his average and on-base percentage are lower than, say, Hyeseong Kim, who is also faster and would be a distraction for an opposing pitcher as a threat to steal. It would also give someone for Shohei to drive in if he dropped down the order a spot or two. If baseball is a numbers exercise, then the Dodgers need to do the math.

Peter Maradudin
Burlingame

I have seen enough of Kyle Tucker to know the Dodgers lineup of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Tucker, Teo Hernández, Max Muncy, Andy Pages and Hyeseong Kim needs to be changed. Kim has better defense and is a base-stealer. Freeman is not a switch hitter since he can’t hit from the right side. Also, no lefty in the bullpen knows how to throw a screwball?

Ed Villanueva
Chino Hills

3

Time for change

As a fan of the L.A. Kings for more than 55 years, I don’t think that I have ever been more disappointed and frustrated with a management group as I am with the current one. They have stumbled their way through the last nine years with cronyism, poor drafting, inexplicable trades and player contracts that are absolutely baffling. Yet, every year, we keep hearing about how “we’re right there.” This team has failed to win a playoff series since they won the Stanley Cup in 2014. Now the Kings are on the verge of being knocked out of the playoffs in the first round for the fifth year in a row. It’s time that AEG clean house and bring in competent executives who know how to build a successful team.

Jeff Davine
West Hills

4

Ticket drama

Olympics Tickets:
Register on website for tickets couple of months in advance
—Obtain open ticket window date and time    
—Go online and purchase tickets to event(s)
—Entire process: 15 minutes and two tickets to Day 1 of Track and Field at the Coliseum

FIFA World Cup Tickets:
—Register multiple times for pre-sales and public sales months in advance
—Get opportunity to purchase, but website crashed due to heavy traffic (what was told)
—Receive another email regarding “last minute” tickets sales this week
—Go online and get placed in a “queue” from 8 a.m.-1p.m. (5 hours!)
—Get into website and select the quarterfinal match at SoFi Stadium, but don’t want to spend $1,910 per ticket so try to buy for another match
—Receive error from website stating “403: Forbidden- Rate Limit Exceeded” Stating you have sent too many requests (one request!)
—Try again for several minutes, error continues, give up
—Entire process: 5-plus hours and no tickets but more frustration with FIFA

Enjoy your World Cup, I’ll stick with the Olympics.

Julian Flaum
Thousand Oaks

5

Championship effort

I was surprised at the paucity of weekly sports letters last Sunday. However, I then turned to page D5 and was delighted to see the cornucopia of letters under the “Readers show their love for Charley Steiner” headline.

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This Dodger Dugout newsletter coupled with Bill Shaikin’s wonderful story on the 50th anniversary of Rick Monday’s flag rescue, Bill Dwyre’s Garret Anderson appreciation and Maddie Lee’s beautiful story on “Make-A-Wish kid” KK Alves, made me think that once again I was reading — as Jim Healy used to call The Times sports section — “the World Champion.”

Ken Feldman
Tarzana

6

Patch it up

There is still time for the Dodgers to right the wrong. Put a Davey Lopes patch on the sleeve.

Scott McCourtney
Lake Forest

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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