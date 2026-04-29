Josh Mauro, Stanford defensive end who spent most of his NFL career with Arizona, dies at 35

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Josh Mauro stands near the sideline during a game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 10, 2017. Mauro has died at age 35, his family said Tuesday.

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Josh Mauro, a former defensive end who spent six of his eight NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, has died at age 35.

“With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new — living in the presence of the Lord — we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend,” Mauro’s family said in a statement posted Tuesday on Facebook by his father, Greg Mauro.

“On Thursday, April 23rd, Josh breathed his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven.

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“The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express.”

No cause of death has been given.

A graduate of L.D. Bell High in Hurst, Texas, Mauro played four seasons at Stanford before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He was cut before the start of the season but landed with Arizona, where he played in 57 games, with 26 starts, over the next four years.

Mauro went on to play for the New York Giants in 2018 and Oakland Raiders in 2019 before finishing his career with two more seasons in Arizona. He played in 80 total games, with 40 starts, and had five sacks and 130 total tackles.

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Raiders star Maxx Crosby, who played with Mauro during his rookie season in Oakland, shared a heartfelt video on X mourning the loss of his friend.

“I love you bro, and I know you had my back since Day One,” a visibly upset Crosby said. “I mean, you were the first and probably only vet to text me when I got drafted. We came from the same area in Texas, DFW [Dallas-Fort Worth], literally from right down the street from me. I’d known and admired who you were from afar for a long time, somebody I looked up to coming up in Texas. I can not believe you’re gone.”

According to Crosby, he and Mauro lived in the same building during their time together with the Raiders.

“We used to drive to freaking work, drive back from work every day in Alameda and Oakland and have funny-ass conversations,” Crosby said. “Just talk about everything. ... Man, I wish I could just talk to you one more time, bro.”

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Adrian Wilson, a former player who was a member of the Cardinals scouting department while Mauro was with the team, was among the others from the football world paying tribute.

“Always in shape, always was ready to go wherever he got that call,” Wilson wrote on X. “One of the things I respected most about him. You could depend on him.”

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The Cardinals said in a statement: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss.”

The Raiders said in a statement that they mourn Mauro’s loss and send “deepest condolences” to his family and friends.

Stanford football wrote on X that it was “heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro.”

“A 2013 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, Mauro was an integral part of four bowl teams, helping lead Stanford to a pair of Rose Bowl Game appearances,” the team wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”