Don’t worry, Caitlin Clark says she’s OK after injury scare in preseason game

Caitlin Clark is OK after an injury scare during the preseason game Thursday between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings.

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Caitlin Clark says she’s “good” after a brief injury scare during a preseason game Thursday.

“I feel good,” the Indiana Fever guard said after the 95-80 loss against the Dallas Wings. “I just landed on my kneecap really hard.”

The two-time All Star was visibly in pain after being fouled and falling to the floor early in the third quarter. Wings forward Alanna Smith had attempted to block Clark’s 3-point attempt but did not leave proper space for the shooter to land. It appeared Clark landed on Smith’s foot before both players fell to the floor. Upon review, the referees upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 1.

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Clark was seen limping on the court before making two of her three free throws. She exited the game right after and watched the rest of the match from the bench. Clark scored 21 points in 16 minutes of playing time, going 4 for 6 from the field and making 11 of 13 free throws.

“We had planned for her to come out about that time anyway,” Fever coach Stephanie White said after the game, adding that Clark didn’t need additional evaluation. “It was just extra precaution, I think, getting her out in that moment. [But] the plan was for her to start the third quarter and then we get her out quickly.”

Fellow Fever All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell finished with 10 points in 17 minutes, while Aliyah Boston sat out of the game because of a lower leg injury.

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This marked Clark’s first game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since July after being sidelined for injuries much of the 2025 season. The Fever star also praised the officiating “on both sides” after addressing concerns about the injury scare.

“I thought the refs did a really good job tonight actually,” said Clark. “I know there was a committee of people that really wanted them to start calling things and I thought they did a great job of that.”

The matchup marked the preseason debut for this year’s overall No. 1 draft pick Azzi Fudd, who scored four points in 16 minutes. Wings’ All Star and reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers led her team with 20 points in 20 minutes on 8-of-12 shooting.