Golden Tempo rally makes Cherie DeVaux first female trainer to win Kentucky Derby

Golden Tempo, ridden by Jose Ortiz, wins the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

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Cherie DeVaux made history Saturday as the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby when Golden Tempo rallied from far back to capture the race over Renegade at Churchill Downs.

“I don’t even have any words right now,” DeVaux said on NBC. “So, so, so happy for Golden Tempo. [Jockey] Jose [Ortiz] did a wonderful job, masterful job. He has had so much faith in this horse.

“I’m glad I could be representative of all women everywhere, that we can do anything we set our minds to.”

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It was the first Derby win for Ortiz, whose brother, Irad Ortiz Jr., rode Renegade.

“I’m glad I get my lifetime dream achieved,” said Jose Ortiz, who also won the Kentucky Oaks on Friday with Always a Runner.

Sent off at 23-1, the winner paid $48.24 for a $2 bet after running 1 1/4 miles in 2 minutes, 2.27 seconds.

Ocelli was third, Chief Wallabee fourth and Danon Bourbon, who had the lead at midstretch, fifth. So Happy, the Santa Anita Derby winner, finished ninth.

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Great White, another long shot, was scratched just before post time after he bucked and fell over at the starting gate.