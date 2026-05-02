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Sports

Letters to Sports: The ups, downs and in-betweens of Dodgers baseball

1

Was it more fun to watch the Dodger offense return to form or to watch spoiled kid Pete Crow-Armstrong strike out four times on Saturday?

Certainly in the long run, Dodger success is much more important to this engaged fan than the serial failure of a young player still playing like a rookie after two years. Can you just imagine the screaming and cursing those Cubs fans watching on TV over PCA’s performance? I hope Pete appreciates that attention.

David Gene Echt
Torrance

Please explain to Dave Roberts that you don’t try a sacrifice bunt when you know the Marlins then automatically walk Shohei Ohtani. Nonsensical.

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Fred Wallin
Westlake Village

Ah, yes, it’s that time of the baseball season, when the L.A. faithful panic over early losses, while other fanbases talk trash and pile on — despite knowing they’ll once again be playing late into October. Call it the Dodger Blue-print.

Steve Ross
Carmel

2

Knocking off the halo

Have the Angels been eliminated yet? Asking for a friend, who notes as of this writing they were tied for worst record in the American League. Free Mike Trout and sell the team, Arte Moreno.

Bryan Wiedeman
San Clemente

3

Winning story

Thank you, Bill Dwyre. He nailed the shoe to the horse — Ferdinand — and the horse to the “Shoe” — the late great Bill Shoemaker. Once again, Dwyre finishes “in the money.”

Rhys Thomas
Valley Glen

Former Times Sports Editor “Journalist Bill Dwyre” makes it clear in his wonderful recent column about Bill Shoemaker, Ferdinand and the 1986 Kentucky Derby that he has not “gone the Leonard Tose route.” I always look forward to his periodic columns in the sports section. I thought this one was particularly good. Jim Healy also would have loved it.

Bill Francis
Pasadena

4

Thanks for the memories, Anze

You played in the shadow of many L.A. athletes that received more attention than you. Never once did you complain or look to be in the limelight. You let your skill and leadership on the ice speak for how you will be remembered by hockey fans in Los Angeles. For more than 1,500 games and 20 years you suited up and showed up, setting an example on how the game of hockey should be played. Thank you, Anze Kopitar, for all you contributed to making the Kings and hockey in L.A. rise to a different level and helping bring two Stanley Cup championships to Los Angeles.

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Larry Roberts
Agoura Hills

5

The Ducks did it

So the Anaheim Ducks did what the Los Angeles Kings couldn’t do in four straight seasons, beat the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs. Give credit to where credit’s due. Well done. But those uniforms? Please, they look like skating carrots.

Greg Garnet
Canoga Park

On the NHL front, it would have been nice to see the legendary Anze Kopitar play one more playoff series for the Kings, but we in Southern California can take solace that Edmonton did not knock out a team from the Southland for the fifth consecutive season. Thanks to the Ducks, the great Connor McDavid has once again been deprived of winning the Stanley Cup.

Ken Feldman
Tarzana

6

Worth a thousand words

Fans react, reach out and duck as a foul ball comes their way at Dodger Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

What a fantastic photo by Gina Ferazzi (“Incoming!” Sunday, April 26, page B7). Like a great Norman Rockwell painting, it freezes a unique shared experience, and one that many lucky Dodger fans have enjoyed.

Sean O’Connor
Pasadena

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

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Email: sports@latimes.com
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