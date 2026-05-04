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Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith to reunite on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ for one day only

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless wearing suits and holding their hands behind their backs
Stephen A. Smith, left, and Skip Bayless, seen at an ESPN event in May 2014, are reuniting on “First Take” for one day only.
(Larry Busacca / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
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  • Skip Bayless will return to ESPN’s “First Take” for one Friday episode, reuniting with Stephen A. Smith after nearly a decade apart.
  • Bayless co-hosted the sports debate show from its 2007 launch until 2016, when he left ESPN for Fox Sports’ competing show “Undisputed.”
  • Smith orchestrated Bayless’s guest return after previously stating that the on-air partnership was finished.

Skip Bayless is returning to ESPN’s “First Take” — but for a very limited time only.

Bayless will join Stephen A. Smith on Friday’s episode of the popular sports debate show in what the network describes as “a one-time reunion” between the two men who haven’t hosted the program together in nearly 10 years.

Bayless appeared on “First Take” from the show’s inception in 2007 until he left ESPN in 2016. Smith has remained on “First Take,” which he currently hosts with Shae Cornette.

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It was Smith’s idea to bring back Bayless as a special guest, according to a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

ESPN's Shae Cornette is leaving 'SportsCenter' to become the new host of 'First Take,' which stars analyst Stephen A. Smith.

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After leaving ESPN, Bayless joined Fox Sports, where he co-hosted similarly formatted show “Undisputed” — for much of the time with co-host Shannon Sharpe — from 2016- to 2024. He currently hosts a podcast, “The Skip Bayless Show,” and is a regular contributor on the digital sports show “The Arena: Gridiron,” starring Gilbert Arenas.

In 2024, Smith addressed rumors of Bayless possibly re-joining “First Take.”

“Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith, together as partners, working across from each other on a debate show, is over,” Smith said on his podcast. “It’s been over. And this is not the first time I’ve said it. There’s no negativity or shade being thrown on Skip Bayless. I have moved on.”

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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