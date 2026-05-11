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Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy in stable condition after getting shot at concert

A football player tosses the football in front of him after scoring
Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy celebrates Sept. 27, 2025, after scoring against Massachusetts in Columbia, Mo.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
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  • Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is stable after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound sustained at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning.
  • He is said to be alert and moving, though the timeline for his return to football remains unknown.
  • Hardy rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, earning first-team All-America honors and finishing as a Doak Walker Award finalist.

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is in stable condition after being shot at a concert early Sunday morning in Mississippi, the university’s football program said in a statement Monday morning.

Hardy underwent surgery after sustaining a gunshot wound, according to the team, which added that a timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the team’s statement said. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.”

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According to ESPN, Hardy is alert and moving around Monday morning.

Details from the shooting are unclear.

A native of Oma, Miss., Hardy spent his freshman season at Louisiana-Monroe, where he rushed 257 times for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He transferred to Missouri last season and rushed 256 times for 1,649 yards (second among FBS players) and 16 touchdowns. In addition, Hardy earned first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award for college football’s top running back.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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