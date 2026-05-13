Advertisement
Sports

Holly Winterburn found out she was cut from her WNBA team while boarding the bus to first game

Holly Winterburn in a red Atlanta Dream jersey posing with a basketball
Former Atlanta Dream guard Holly Winterburn says she was cut from the team while boarding the bus to itsfirst game.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Holly Winterburn found out she was cut by the Atlanta Dream just as she was getting on the team bus to head to their first game.
  • She called it her “welcome to the W” moment.
  • Winterburn has since signed with the Portland Fire as a developmental player.

It’s never a good time to hear you’ve been cut from your team — but being told just hours before your season opener might be one of the worst.

That’s what happened to former Atlanta Dream guard Holly Winterburn on Saturday. Just two days after being announced as part of the 2026 roster for the Dream, Winterburn was waived so the team could pick up Aaliyah Nye.

According to Winterburn, she found out as she was boarding the team bus to head to their first official game of the season.

Advertisement

“I thought my welcome to the W moment would happen on the court, not as I’m getting on the bus for my first ever game,” Winterburn wrote in a post shared to her Instagram story on Tuesday. “But that’s the reality of this business & I will always be grateful for the opportunity Atlanta gave me.”

Guard Kate Martin celebrates after scoring during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff game against the Minnesota Lynx in 2025.

Sparks

‘Honored for the opportunity.’ Sparks sign fan favorite Kate Martin to developmental pool

WNBA fan favorite guard Kate Martin was waived by the Golden State Valkyries and signed a contract to join the Sparks’ development pool.

But it appears Winterburn’s WNBA dreams are not yet over. On Wednesday, it was announced that she has signed a developmental player contract with the Portland Fire.

Winterburn’s journey to the WNBA has been a bit of a roller coaster. The British guard played for the Oregon Ducks during the 2019-2020 season before it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. She first signed to play with the Dream in 2025, but missed the season because of injury. After a strong preseason showing — including 12 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals against the Washington Mystics on May 3 — it appeared as if Winterburn had secured her spot with the team.

Advertisement

But the WNBA showed once again why it is regarded as one of the toughest professional leagues to break into when Winterburn was waived. It’s not unusual for players to be blindsided by abrupt roster moves, good or bad.

Last year, Belgian guard Julie Vanloo was informed she had been cut by the Golden State Valkyries an hour after landing in San Francisco. The EuroBasket winner had skipped her team’s victory celebration to hop on a flight back to the WNBA team prior to receiving the news.

In the lead-up to the 2025 season, Stanford alum Karlie Samuelson boarded a flight as a member of the Mystics and learned when she landed that she had been traded to the Minnesota Lynx.

More to Read

SportsThe Latest

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement