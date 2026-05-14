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BTS, Madonna and Shakira to perform at World Cup final halftime show

Top; BTS. Bottom left; Madonna attends Paris Fashion Week and Shakira in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Top; BTS perform onstage during comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Bottom left; Madonna attends Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025; and Shakira performs at Copacabana beach on May 2, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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South Korean boy band BTS, U.S. pop culture icon Madonna and Latin music superstar Shakira will be performing at halftime during the World Cup final July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., FIFA announced Thursday morning.

The performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is looking to raise $100 million to assist children in accessing education and soccer.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote on Instagram that the show “will be a truly special moment, bringing together music, football and a shared commitment to improving the lives of children around the world.”

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DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 19: A general view during the celebration party ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

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The city of Los Angeles announced dates, venues and activities for its 10 World Cup watch parties, during which games will be projected on screens.

The show is being curated by Coldplay leader Chris Martin and, if this event announcement video is to be believed, a bunch of Muppets.

“It’s a chance to show how amazing all different kinds of humans are,” Martin explains to Elmo in the video.

The three acts will bring a variety of cultures, musical styles and generations of fans to the Super Bowl-style concert, which will be the first of its kind for a World Cup final.

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Madonna headlined the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show in 2012, and Shakira teamed with Jennifer Lopez to co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020. Also, Coldplay headlined the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in 2016.

Mexico City, Mexico - May 07, 2026: Fans sit on tree branches to get a better view outside Estadio GNP Seguros during a BTS concert in Mexico City, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Alejandra Rajal/For The Times)

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BTS came to Mexico and these fans will never be the same

More than 1. million Mexicans tried to get tickets to this week’s BTS shows in Mexico City. Many of those who failed showed up anyway.

No duration time has been announced for the World Cup show, although soccer halftimes are not supposed to last more than 15 minutes. Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LX in February lasted 13 minutes.

Between the three of them, Madonna, Shakira and BTS have compiled 20 No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart, 10 Grammys and 37 MTV Video Music Awards. Shakira is scheduled to release “Dai Dai” with Nigerian singer Burna Boy as the official song of the 2026 World Cup this month.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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