Here are our five of our favorite NFL 2026 schedule release videos

The NFL has released its full schedule for the 2026 season.

Now we know exactly where and when all 32 teams will play every week this fall.

That’s pretty exciting, right?

Oh, and all 32 teams also dropped schedule release videos, with all the Easter eggs, inside jokes, pop culture references and head-scratching moments you can handle.

Now that is exciting.

As always, the teams have given us a wide variety of visual experiences to enjoy. There are spoofs galore (the Rams adapted the “Napoleon Dynamite” opening credits and even included a newspaper called the Los Angeles Hard Times; the Las Vegas Raiders produced a new version of “Step Brothers” starring quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins; the Kansas City Chiefs took on the QVC shopping network).

A Dynamite schedule. pic.twitter.com/5BnNs0ZGpw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 14, 2026

Some videos were clearly meant to appeal strictly to that team’s fanbase, such as the Philadelphia Eagles’ 14-minute (by far the longest of the bunch) offering of five players giving their “unfiltered reactions” to every game on their schedule and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ piece that pokes loving fun at local fans with many references only true Yinzers would understand.

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While many of the videos were high-tech and well-rehearsed, a handful featured unscripted fun, like New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston drawing pictures to help fans guess the opposing teams and Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers surprising a couple of super fans at their wedding.

Chargers Chargers open season against Cardinals, Raiders before grueling seven-game stretch The Chargers play the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks on the road in the first four weeks of the 2026 season before facing the Chiefs and Rams.

Here are five of our favorites from this year’s crop of videos. It’s an extremely subjective list, but the stakes could be high — the Seattle Seahawks had our No. 1 video last May and went on to win the Super Bowl nine months later.