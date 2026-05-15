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Here are our five of our favorite NFL 2026 schedule release videos

A football with an NFL logo
In what has become a yearly tradition in the social media age, the NFL teams released videos Thursday to help reveal their schedules for the upcoming season.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
  • All 32 NFL teams released schedule release videos for 2026, many of which spoof pop culture and feature inside jokes.
  • Some were polished efforts like the Chargers’ “Halo” video game parody, and others featured unscripted moments, such as Ravens receiver Zay Flowers surprising super fans at their wedding.
  • Here are our five favorites. Will the Seattle Seahawks repeat at No. 1?
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The NFL has released its full schedule for the 2026 season.

Now we know exactly where and when all 32 teams will play every week this fall.

That’s pretty exciting, right?

Oh, and all 32 teams also dropped schedule release videos, with all the Easter eggs, inside jokes, pop culture references and head-scratching moments you can handle.

SEATTLE, CA - JANUARY 25: Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates.

Rams

Rams’ Super Bowl push in 2026 will be loaded with prime-time games

The Rams will play seven prime-time games in 2026 and won’t play against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC championship game rematch until Christmas night.

Now that is exciting.

As always, the teams have given us a wide variety of visual experiences to enjoy. There are spoofs galore (the Rams adapted the “Napoleon Dynamite” opening credits and even included a newspaper called the Los Angeles Hard Times; the Las Vegas Raiders produced a new version of “Step Brothers” starring quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins; the Kansas City Chiefs took on the QVC shopping network).

Some videos were clearly meant to appeal strictly to that team’s fanbase, such as the Philadelphia Eagles’ 14-minute (by far the longest of the bunch) offering of five players giving their “unfiltered reactions” to every game on their schedule and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ piece that pokes loving fun at local fans with many references only true Yinzers would understand.

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While many of the videos were high-tech and well-rehearsed, a handful featured unscripted fun, like New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston drawing pictures to help fans guess the opposing teams and Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers surprising a couple of super fans at their wedding.

Inglewood, CA, Monday, December 8, 2025 - Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim.

Chargers

Chargers open season against Cardinals, Raiders before grueling seven-game stretch

The Chargers play the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks on the road in the first four weeks of the 2026 season before facing the Chiefs and Rams.

Here are five of our favorites from this year’s crop of videos. It’s an extremely subjective list, but the stakes could be high — the Seattle Seahawks had our No. 1 video last May and went on to win the Super Bowl nine months later.

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5. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons put their spin on the old ESPN “This is SportsCenter” commercials. Those ads were classic, and these new ones definitely capture their spirit, with Drake London celebrating each “reception” at the receptionist’s desk, Jessie Bates III intercepting a pen from his cubicle and Jalon Walker getting a staredown from mascot Freddie Falcon while eating wings in the team lunchroom.

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4. Washington Commanders

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt does his best Bill Nye the Science Guy impression with science fair experiments relating to every team on the Commanders’ schedule and, of course, roasting each team along the way. Some of the hypotheses tested by Croskey-Merritt include MetLife Stadium (home of the New York Giants) having the highest bacteria level in the region and how becoming a Tennessee Titans coach causes one to become bald.

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3. Chargers

The Chargers’ social media team has done it again, this time using the “Halo” video game format to skewer each and every opponent on their schedule. They couldn’t resist including a subtle nod toward the situation involving New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and reporter Dianna Russini. Some of the jokes can be obscure, and they can come at you quickly and often in tiny print — so give yourself a well-earned pat on the back if you catch even 25% of the references.

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Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini side by side.

Chargers

Chargers couldn’t resist making references to Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini in schedule video

The Chargers’ schedule release video included subtle references to the saga involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini when introducing the Patriots.

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2. Seattle Seahawks

The defending champions couldn’t quite pull off the repeat (for best schedule release video, that is). Still, they came close to re-creating the magic of last year’s fake toy commercial with a fake perfume commercial — and a rather trippy one at that. The fragrance for the Rams is called “Conversion No. 2,” a reference to a bizarre play that went the Seahawks’ way during a 38-37 victory against their NFC West rivals in December.

“It smells of melancholy and what-the-hell-just-happened,” the fake ad states. “When you put this cologne on, you don’t even know you’ve already lost.”

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1. Dallas Cowboys

Probably the most original of this year’s batch, this video features the “Tyler Intelligence Agency” — made up of Cowboys players Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton and Tyler Booker — as it examines ways to take down opponents using information supplied by a spy (someone with the name Tyler or some fudged version of it) from each team. The funniest moment comes when quarterback Dak Prescott enters the room and immediately gets pelted by paper cups as his teammates shout, “Tylers only!”

It’s pretty long (more than 8 minutes) but packs in lots of laughs. Definitely worthy of the No. 1 spot — “all in agreement, say ‘Tyler.’”
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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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