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Letters to Sports: Another split decision on future of LeBron James and the Lakers

1

It’s sad and stony-hearted that the Lakers should unload LeBron James, recoup resources, unload his albatross-like salary, and build a championship contender bolstered by Luka Doncic. Yes, James is still a top-15 player, but unable to lead an ill-balanced team to the NBA Finals.

The Lakers allowed sentimentality toward Kobe Bryant to distort their vision, signing Bryant to a two-year, $48.5-million extension. Bryant missed 39% of the games while the Lakers won 38 times in the two seasons. Abysmal.

The Lakers should use James’ $52.6-million salary to sign long, athletic players who can drain threes with regularity.

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James might make a great addition to a championship contending team like the Cleveland Cavaliers. Otherwise, thank him for his greatness as a Laker.

Marc D. Greenwood
Opelika, Ala.

Some legendary athletes, like Jim Brown and Sandy Koufax, retired at the peak of their careers. Other greats, like Muhammad Ali, Johnny Unitas and Willie Mays, waited too long. Memo to LeBron James: Which camp will you choose?

Denny Freidenrich
Laguna Beach

After reading Bill Plaschke’s article about LeBron James — which closes with the line “Anywhere but here” — I have a better idea. Keep LeBron, get rid of Bill. Let him write anywhere but here.

Tom Irish
Rancho Palos Verdes

Father Time is as undefeated just as Bill Plaschke is winless with predictions. Many before Bill have buried LeBron James, only to see him rise to the occasion once again and prove them wrong.

If this is in fact LeBron’s last go-round, it’s been epic! Thanks for the memories. If not, let’s see him alongside an injury-free Luka Doncic for a full run to next year’s championship!

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Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates

2

Thunderous ending

With apologies to the Coen brothers, the Lakers’ season can be titled “No Titles For Old Men.” Save for the 2020 asterisk bubble title, the Lakers have not won a championship for nearly two decades. LeBron James is now a fancy hood ornament on a broken-down jalopy. The Lakers need a total rebuild, not just a tuneup.

Mark Roth
Playa Vista

Game 4 was the best game Jaxson Hayes has ever played in a Lakers uniform. If he put forth that effort in every game he could be an NBA starter, and maybe an All-Star, despite the fact his offensive game is limited to lobs and put-backs. Luke Kennard and Rui Hachimura also had outstanding games.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves gave great efforts and had good games, but James missed a few too many shots and Reaves had a disastrous eight turnovers. The Lakers gave a heroic effort and with just a bit more luck they could have forced a Game 5.

Ray McKown
Torrance

Sometimes a team like the Thunder just has your number, to the tune of 4-0 in the regular season and 4-0 in the postseason, and there is nothing you can do about it.

Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood

The Clippers traded for Paul George in a blockbuster deal with Oklahoma City, sending a massive haul including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to finally build a championship roster, which it did — for the Thunder.

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Steve Ross
Carmel

3

True blue questions

I have questions regarding the Dodgers season so far: (1) How long can we continue to say, “It’s still early?” (2) Are the Dodgers digging a hole too deep to get out of? (3) Is their slump real or manufactured behind a hidden agenda? (4) What happened in Philly after they fired their manager? They stopped losing and started winning.

I am a firm believer that players control or help influence their destiny.

Russell Morgan
Carson

How to fix the Dodgers: (1) Call up power-hitting outfielder James Tibbs to see if he can produce at the major league level; (2) If you get a baserunner with no outs try bunting. It will put some pressure on the pitcher and get a man in scoring position; (3) Try the Tommy Lasorda trick by pulling the batting order out of a hat. It might wake up the bats.

Russell Hosaka
Torrance

4

New addition

Congratulations on your recent hiring of sportswriter Maddie Lee. Her unique and enjoyable writing style is a welcome addition to the Dodgers’ beat and to your sports section.

Richard Larson
Huntington Beach

5

Fallen Angels

It’s only six weeks into the season and the Angels already have the worst record in baseball. Combine that with the worst minor league system and worst owner and that makes them the winner of the MLB Losers Triple Crown. Sell the team, Arte!!

Mike Gamboa
Buena Park

6

Built to last

General manager Pat Verbeek and coach Joel Quenneville have put together an exciting young Ducks team that should make deep runs in the playoffs for years to come. Compare them to the Kings, who are old, slow and quickly fading into mediocrity. Phil Anschutz needs to rebuild the entire organization, starting with firing Luc Robitaille. And if he’s not serious about putting together a championship team, he should sell it to someone like Mark Walter or Stan Kroenke, who know how to build winning organizations.

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Doug Vikser
Manhattan Beach

7

Sparking interest

Thank you for running a first page spread and photos about Kelsey Plum and the Sparks schedule and brief previews of the WNBA teams for this season! So great to also see Caitlin Clark back and healthy. Buy your tickets, the WNBA season is here! Go Sparks!

Joan C. Fingon
Ventura

Kudos to Lisa Leslie for her statue outside the Crypt, but there is one glaring omission of those honored.
Can someone please explain to me why Darryl Sutter, who did the impossible — bringing the Stanley Cup to Los Angeles (twice yet) — has not been honored. It makes no sense!

Jack Wolf
Westwood

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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