What time is the Preakness? Post time, betting odds and more

Jose Vargas, atop horse Buds Nation, competes against Mychel Sanchez, atop Shane’s Wonder, during a Preakness undercard race Saturday at Laurel Park in Maryland.

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The Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park, Md., could feature a historic finish even if there is no chance to produce a Triple Crown winner this year.

The Preakness post time is 4:01 p.m. PDT. The race will air on NBC.

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo isn’t running the Preakness. Cherie DeVaux, the first woman to train a Derby winner, said the schedule was too tight for Golden Tempo, with two weeks between races.

But trainer Brittany Russell has prepared Taj Mahal for the race and could follow up on DeVaux’s big win with one of her own. Russell would be the first female trainer to win the Preakness and could extend a potential female trainer Triple Crown bid in an industry long dominated by men.

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“It would sort of feel like probably a fairy tale,” Russell said of a potential win. “ … It would mean an awful lot.”

Iron Honor in the ninth post position opened the day favored slightly at 9-2. Taj Mahal in post No. 1, Chip Honcho in post No. 6 and Incredibolt at post No. 12 were not far behind with 5-1 odds.

Taj Mahal has one other edge, winning three previous races at Laurel Park, home of the Preakness.

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