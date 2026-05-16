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What time is the Preakness? Post time, betting odds and more

Jose Vargas, atop horse Buds Nation, competes against Mychel Sanchez, atop Shane's Wonder, during an undercard race
Jose Vargas, atop horse Buds Nation, competes against Mychel Sanchez, atop Shane’s Wonder, during a Preakness undercard race Saturday at Laurel Park in Maryland.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
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The Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park, Md., could feature a historic finish even if there is no chance to produce a Triple Crown winner this year.

The Preakness post time is 4:01 p.m. PDT. The race will air on NBC.

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo isn’t running the Preakness. Cherie DeVaux, the first woman to train a Derby winner, said the schedule was too tight for Golden Tempo, with two weeks between races.

But trainer Brittany Russell has prepared Taj Mahal for the race and could follow up on DeVaux’s big win with one of her own. Russell would be the first female trainer to win the Preakness and could extend a potential female trainer Triple Crown bid in an industry long dominated by men.

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 17: The field heads into the first turn during.

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Preakness draw: Brittany Russell eyes ‘Triple Crown’ for female trainers with Taj Mahal

Brittany Russell is looking to become only the third woman to train a Triple Crown race winner with Taj Mahal in the Preakness Stakes.

“It would sort of feel like probably a fairy tale,” Russell said of a potential win. “ … It would mean an awful lot.”

Iron Honor in the ninth post position opened the day favored slightly at 9-2. Taj Mahal in post No. 1, Chip Honcho in post No. 6 and Incredibolt at post No. 12 were not far behind with 5-1 odds.

Taj Mahal has one other edge, winning three previous races at Laurel Park, home of the Preakness.

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Golden Tempo, ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz, runs during the Kentucky Dery on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

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No Triple Crown: Golden Tempo will not run in Preakness

Trainer Cherie DeVaux says Golden Tempo won’t run in the Preakness because the horse needs more time to recover after the Kentucky Derby.

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