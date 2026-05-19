NFL is sending Jaxon Smith-Njigba a new Offensive Player of Year trophy — without the typos

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba speaks to reporters on Feb. 3 in San Jose ahead of Super Bowl LX.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba was sent a trophy for Offensive Player of the Year that contained multiple typos.

But, hey, at least they got his name right.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver posted a video to his Instagram Story on Monday in which he displays the award from the NFL and Associated Press with an engraving that appears to read “2025 Defensive Player Of TheYear.”

“It’s getting disrespectful, guys,” Smith-Njigba says before pointing to the word that indicates the wrong side of the football on which he plays. “DEE-fense? Come on, bro.”

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He then pointed to the two words that were merged together without a space at the end.

“One word?” he said. “Man.”

In a statement emailed to The Times, the NFL owned up to spelling the word “Offensive” wrong but said it was actually spelled “Oefensive” and the font made the first letter appear to be a D. On the trophy, the first letter of that word does appear the same as the one in “Of.”

“The league made the mistake. We sincerely apologize to Jaxon for the error and are in the process of creating and shipping him a new trophy,” the NFL wrote.

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“Of course, like the teams he played against this year, we know how great an offensive player he is. We just had a problem spelling it.”

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The third-year player out of Ohio State made a second straight Pro Bowl last season for the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks, with 119 receptions for a league-high 1,793 yards (eighth best all-time) and 10 touchdowns.

This offseason, he was rewarded with a four-year, $168-million extension that made him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

Comedian Druski mispronounced Smith-Njigba’s name several times when announcing him as the Offensive Player of the Year during the NFL Honors ceremony in February.