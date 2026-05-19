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NFL is sending Jaxon Smith-Njigba a new Offensive Player of Year trophy — without the typos

A man wearing large sunglasses and a Seattle Seahawks hat speaks into a microphone.
Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba speaks to reporters on Feb. 3 in San Jose ahead of Super Bowl LX.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba posted a video of his NFL/Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year trophy that appeared to be engraved with “2025 Defensive Player Of TheYear.”
  • The league blamed a misspelling — “Oefensive,” with the font resembling a D at the beginning — and apologized, promising Smith-Njigba a corrected trophy.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was sent a trophy for Offensive Player of the Year that contained multiple typos.

But, hey, at least they got his name right.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver posted a video to his Instagram Story on Monday in which he displays the award from the NFL and Associated Press with an engraving that appears to read “2025 Defensive Player Of TheYear.”

“It’s getting disrespectful, guys,” Smith-Njigba says before pointing to the word that indicates the wrong side of the football on which he plays. “DEE-fense? Come on, bro.”

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He then pointed to the two words that were merged together without a space at the end.

“One word?” he said. “Man.”

In a statement emailed to The Times, the NFL owned up to spelling the word “Offensive” wrong but said it was actually spelled “Oefensive” and the font made the first letter appear to be a D. On the trophy, the first letter of that word does appear the same as the one in “Of.”

“The league made the mistake. We sincerely apologize to Jaxon for the error and are in the process of creating and shipping him a new trophy,” the NFL wrote.

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“Of course, like the teams he played against this year, we know how great an offensive player he is. We just had a problem spelling it.”

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The third-year player out of Ohio State made a second straight Pro Bowl last season for the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks, with 119 receptions for a league-high 1,793 yards (eighth best all-time) and 10 touchdowns.

This offseason, he was rewarded with a four-year, $168-million extension that made him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

Comedian Druski mispronounced Smith-Njigba’s name several times when announcing him as the Offensive Player of the Year during the NFL Honors ceremony in February.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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