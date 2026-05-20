Advertisement
Sports

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says this will be his final NFL season: ‘This is it’

Aaron Rodgers puts on a Steelers helmet while standing in a group of people.
Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers puts on his helmet while participating in a voluntary team workout Monday after signing a one-year deal to return to the Steelers.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Aaron Rodgers, 42, says this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers will be his final NFL campaign after signing a one-year deal on Monday.
  • The four-time MVP’s announcement seems more definitive than last year’s claim that he was “pretty sure” 2025 would be his NFL swan song.
  • Rodgers returns to a Steelers team he guided to a 10-7 record and AFC North title, lured back by a reunion with coach Mike McCarthy after Mike Tomlin’s departure.

Aaron Rodgers is done.

Or he will be in a few months.

For sure this time — or at least that’s what the 42-year-old quarterback seemed to tell reporters Wednesday in his first public comments since signing a one-year deal Monday to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second season and his 22nd overall.

A reporter asked Rodgers if he believed 2026 might be his final season in the NFL or if that’s something he can even think about right now. Rodgers immediately nodded and answered, “Yes.”

Advertisement
Aaron Rodgers reaches back to throw a football while wearing a Steelers uniform at practice.

Sports

NFL offseason moves: Aaron Rodgers signs one-year deal with Steelers

NFL free agency and other news: Aaron Rodgers signs a one-year deal to return to the Steelers after leading them to AFC North title in 2025. It will be his 22nd NFL season.

The same reporter followed by asking, “As in your last year?”

Rodgers nodded again and replied, “This is it, yep.”

That sounds like a pretty definitive answer ... more than 11 months ago when Rodgers stated on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he was “pretty sure” the 2025 season would be his NFL swan song.

The four-time league MVP also said at that time that once his playing career ended, he would be out of the public eye for good. No word on whether that remains his intention this time around.

Leftt: FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers l. Right: Members of the Paradise High School football team

California

Aaron Rodgers helps cement football rivalry forged in fire

Your morning catch-up: QB Aaron Rodgers engineers a post-fire football game, our mega-guide to Route 66 and more big stories

Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers and two with the New York Jets. He was named MVP of Super Bowl XLV, when the Packers defeated the Steelers under coach Mike McCarthy.

Advertisement

Last year, Rodgers led the Steelers to a 10-7 record and the AFC North title, completing 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Longtime coach Mike Tomlin stepped down after the playoff loss to the Houston Texans, and the Steelers hired McCarthy as his replacement.

Rodgers told reporters that he had thought he was likely finished playing after Tomlin left, but he started thinking about returning once his former coach of 14 years was in the fold.

“There’s definitely a full circle moment,” Rodgers said.

More to Read

SportsThe Latest

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement