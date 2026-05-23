Letters to Sports: Angels have gone from bad to worse

”Rai clinches historic PGA title” and “Son makes ailing mother proud on, off the field.”

Both L.A. Times articles filled me with joy and prompted this letter.

Aaron Rai and Kaden Tennyson are champions of the highest order.

The essence of sports is good sportsmanship, which stems from good character and a respect for the game. What stood out to me while reading both articles is that both sportsmen are righteous, grateful people who honor their parents in meaningful ways. Aaron pays respect to his father by protecting his golf clubs with covers. No doubt his appreciation goes far beyond how he keeps his clubs. Kaden puts his service to his mother above all else in his life. He’s mindful of her delicate condition (a notion with which I am keenly familiar). Kaden’s care for his mother is paramount.

Just reading the many well-wishes heaped upon Aaron from his fellow pros affirms he is a well-loved, well-respected man. Kaden makes his mother proud; her heart surely swells with immeasurable joy from the comfort he gives her day in and day out.

Thank you, Kaden and Aaron, and congratulations for being such accomplished athletes and even more so, for being great human beings.

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David Griffin

Westwood