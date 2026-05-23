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Letters to Sports: Angels have gone from bad to worse

Angels shortstop Zach Neto throws his head back as he reacts to flying out in the ninth inning against the A's on Thursday.
Angels shortstop Zach Neto reacts after flying out during the ninth inning of a loss to the A’s on Thursday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
1

Losses by 6-0. 15-2. 10-1. How do you want to spin the Angels now, GM Perry Minasian? Are things still grand in Arteville?

Humiliations galore!

Jim Fredrick
Manhattan Beach

Really? The Angels cannot hit, cannot pitch and certainly cannot field. Their hitting coach, pitching coach and manager Kurt Suzuki‘s terrible management are much higher on the list of what’s wrong with this miserable team this year. So sad.

Michael Reuben
Anaheim Hills

The recent emergence of shirt-waving fans at Angel Stadium urging ownership to “sell the team” is an opportunity for reflection. With the long ago departure of the controversial former Clippers owner Donald Sterling, is Arte Moreno now truly the worst owner in sports? Sterling was truly detestable in his time, but at least he fielded a highly competitive and exciting Lob City squad led by legendary coach Doc Rivers. For the 2026 Angels, the dog days have already begun — before Memorial Day weekend.

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Rob Fleishman
Placentia

Going into Memorial Day weekend, the Dodgers are in first place and the Angels are in last place. Plus the Angels’ shirtless fans in the stands are screaming at owner Arte Moreno to “Sell The Team!” The more things change, the more they stay the same. Ho hum.

Chris Sorce
Fountain Valley

2

True sportsmen

Rai clinches historic PGA title” and “Son makes ailing mother proud on, off the field.”

Both L.A. Times articles filled me with joy and prompted this letter.

Aaron Rai and Kaden Tennyson are champions of the highest order.

The essence of sports is good sportsmanship, which stems from good character and a respect for the game. What stood out to me while reading both articles is that both sportsmen are righteous, grateful people who honor their parents in meaningful ways. Aaron pays respect to his father by protecting his golf clubs with covers. No doubt his appreciation goes far beyond how he keeps his clubs. Kaden puts his service to his mother above all else in his life. He’s mindful of her delicate condition (a notion with which I am keenly familiar). Kaden’s care for his mother is paramount.

Just reading the many well-wishes heaped upon Aaron from his fellow pros affirms he is a well-loved, well-respected man. Kaden makes his mother proud; her heart surely swells with immeasurable joy from the comfort he gives her day in and day out.

Thank you, Kaden and Aaron, and congratulations for being such accomplished athletes and even more so, for being great human beings.

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David Griffin
Westwood

3

Nobody knew?

So my Dodgers are paying injured Edwin Díaz $69 million over three seasons and he’s involved with cockfighting. While he’s out perhaps the club should re-sign Trevor Bauer.

Better vetting please.

Fred Wallin
Westlake Village

4

Wrong kind of homers

Re: “Sour Grapes from the Big Apple.” While there, regrettably, will never be another sportscaster with Vin Scully’s intellectual elan and gift for turning the pedestrian into something remarkable, he seldom if ever rooted for the home team, choosing instead to root for the game itself. The same cannot be said for Joe Davis and his cohorts, who make their favoritism no secret and who have never met a silence they didn’t feel compelled to fill.

Bill Waxman
Simi Valley

5

Sports nirvana

If you’re a true sports fan, this time of year is seventh heaven. You have playoff basketball and hockey, which are both great, especially this year. And you have the Dodgers. We have about one more month of this nirvana and then the summer lull will set in until football. So to all of us hardcore sports fans, let’s sit back and enjoy!!

Doug Vikser
Manhattan Beach

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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