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Sparks

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum out at least a week because of sprained ankle

Sparks star Kelsey Plum gestures during the first half against the Toronto Tempo at Crypto.com Arena.
Kelsey Plum during a game earlier this season.
(Luiza Moraes / Getty Images)
Associated Press

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum sprained her ankle during practice Tuesday.

The team said she’ll be reevaluated next week.

Plum is leading the WNBA in scoring with a career-best 26.8 points per game, while shooting 59% from the floor and 49% from three-point range. Her 6.3 assists average is also a career high.

Plum is in her second season with the Sparks after being acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Aces during the 2025 offseason.

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