Sparks’ Kelsey Plum out at least a week because of sprained ankle

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum sprained her ankle during practice Tuesday.

The team said she’ll be reevaluated next week.

Plum is leading the WNBA in scoring with a career-best 26.8 points per game, while shooting 59% from the floor and 49% from three-point range. Her 6.3 assists average is also a career high.

Plum is in her second season with the Sparks after being acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Aces during the 2025 offseason.

