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Letters to Sports: Angels have a strange way of showing they’re ‘very competitive’

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki sits in the dugout during a game against the Athletics at Angel Stadium on May 21.
(Luke Hales / Getty Images)
1

Three weeks ago The Times published an article in which general manager Perry Minisian said the Angels are “very competitive” and “our best baseball is in front of us.” He then cited run differential and team ERA as examples. After getting swept by the Dodgers by a combined 31-3 the Angels had the worst run differential, worst won/loss record and are at or near the bottom in all pitching and hitting categories in MLB.

Since owner Arte Moreno believes that “winning is not a top priority,” he must be very pleased with both the work of his GM and the team’s performance so far this season. That the three games against the Dodgers were sold out was not because of fans’ desire to see this “very competitive” Angels team.

Rob Nelson
Dana Point

The Angels’ ultimate indignity is its own hometown newspaper doesn’t regard it highly enough to staff its games with a full-time writer. The Angels are irrelevant in Southern California and the owner isn’t self aware enough to realize it.

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Ron Yukelson
San Luis Obispo

I just wanted to give praise to the Angels TV and radio broadcast teams. Even with the Angels having the worst record in baseball, and having suffered 10 straight losing seasons, the broadcast teams approach the games professionally and always with a positive attitude. As a lifelong Angels fan, it always reminds me of that saying “hope springs eternal.”

Steve Shaevel
Woodland Hills

2

Passing on the playoffs

So far, viewing each round of the NBA playoffs, the transformation into the WWE is complete. The NBA has become unwatchable, allowing full-blown, no-holds-barred grabbing, holding and even hugging, with or without the ball, and not even trying to hide it. Physicality has always been part of the NBA game, mostly inside the paint, and never to the extent we are witnessing today. No more traveling calls, rarely calls for over-the-top or blatant shoves in the back to grab a rebound. Hand-checking starts at 70 feet from the basket. This is not great defense — this is simply offensive.

Pat Levitt
Los Angeles

3

Can’t buy good health

So what are the odds of both Kiké and Teo Hernández going down in back-to-back games? Hopefully Tommy Edman will soon be back to play infield or outfield.

Fred Wallin
Westlake Village

The Dodgers have seemingly managed to perfect every aspect of running a baseball juggernaut. Why can’t they keep their players healthy?

Bill Hokans
Santa Ana

It simply may be a function of today’s near wall-to-wall sports coverage, but it sure seems like pro athletes spend a lot more time injured. Bone chips, ACLs, MCLs, pulled hamstrings, multiple Tommy John surgeries and the recent epidemic of dreaded oblique strains just for starters. You’d think with the tremendous advances in sports medicine, year-round conditioning and, yes, “load management,” players of all sports would be healthier than ever.

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John Merryman
Redondo Beach

4

Tough critique

Listening to Shohei Ohtani’s assessment of his own performance on Wednesday, one would have thought he got shelled. All he did was pitch a no-hitter for six innings and walked a few batters. If he were a pole vaulter, he would set the bar at 20 feet and lament that he reached only 19.

Mike Schaller
Temple City

5

Remembering Kyle and Kobe

Even for non-racing fans, one cannot ignore the mastery and dominance of one Kyle Busch in the NASCAR racing circuit. The stamina, coordination, reflexes and maneuvering of a vehicle at such ridiculously high speeds is more than admirable. His 234 wins placed him as tops in his field.

As with Kobe Bryant, his sudden and tragic death deeply affected me.

And, as with Kobe, both were just 41 years of age! Way too soon to have such icons taken from us and the world of sports.

Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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