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Belmont Stakes primed for another Golden Tempo vs. Renegade duel

Golden Tempo (19) ridden by Jose L. Ortiz wins the 152nd running.
Golden Tempo, left, finishes ahead of Renegade to win the Kentucky Derby on May 2. The horses will be dueling again at the Belmont Stakes.
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)
By Jay Posner
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Horse racing’s Triple Crown season ends Saturday with the Belmont Stakes, and for the eighth straight year there will be no sweep.

In one sense that might not be the worst thing, since this Belmont will be the third straight contested over 1¼ miles at Saratoga instead of the traditional 1½ miles at Belmont Park. The latter track is being rebuilt and will reopen in September.

Interest in Saturday’s race (4:04 p.m. PDT, Fox) obviously would be much higher if Kentucky Derby champion Golden Tempo had won the Preakness, but at the very least, trainer Cherie DeVaux’s decision to skip the Maryland race eliminated the possibility of three weeks’ worth of arguments and hot takes.

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“That would have probably been one that people would have commented on as possibly being an asterisk-type Triple Crown,” trainer Todd Pletcher said.

Cherie DeVaux, trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, celebrates with the trophy in the winner's circle Saturday

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Trainer Cherie DeVaux’s historic Kentucky Derby win may be the first of many

Trainer Cherie DeVaux has spent decades honing her skills. After becoming the first woman to win the Kentucky Derby, her family expects more victories.

Pletcher, who has more Belmont wins than any living trainer, will seek his fifth Saturday with Derby runner-up Renegade, who was made the 2-1 morning-line favorite when post positions were drawn Monday afternoon. Renegade will start from Post No. 4 in the field of nine, just outside Bill Mott’s Chief Wallabee, the second choice at 3-1. Golden Tempo is third on the line at 9-2 after drawing the outside post.

All three horses, as well as the 6-1 co-fourth choices, Commandment (Post 7) and Emerging Market (Post 8), are attempting to follow the pattern of four of the last five Belmont winners — race in the Derby and skip the Preakness. Pletcher knows the route well: Three of his Belmont champions did it, and the fourth, the filly Rags to Riches, was idle from the Kentucky Oaks until the Belmont.

The four newcomers to the Triple Crown are all long shots: Pletcher’s Powershift (12-1, Post 2), Chad Brown’s Growth Equity (12-1, Post 6) and Ottinho (20-1, Post 5), and Doug O’Neill’s Vitruvian Man (30-1, Post 1).

Here are some of the questions ahead of Saturday:

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If pace makes the race, where’s the pace?

Jockey Jose L. Ortiz, left, is congratulated by jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. atop Renegade after riding Golden Tempo to victory.
Jockey Jose L. Ortiz, left, is congratulated by jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. atop Renegade after riding Golden Tempo to victory in the Kentucky Derby on May 2.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)

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There was no shortage of speed horses in the Derby, and the result was a relatively fast pace. While horses near the front early faded late, the 1-2-3 finishers all trailed by at least a dozen lengths after the first half-mile.

The Belmont presents a different problem: None of the nine horses is a confirmed front-runner. Only Ottinho has led a race after the first half-mile, and that was in a maiden contest with an absurdly slow pace (49.79 seconds). Ottinho’s stablemates, Growth Equity and Emerging Market, are more likely to press the pace, as they’ve done in the past. But the most logical early leader is probably Powershift, who was never more than a length off the lead in his victory last month at Churchill Downs.

If the pace is slower, jockeys on the other horses, such as Jose Ortiz on Golden Tempo, will have to be careful not to drop too far back.

“I hope that if there’s not the pace that we had in the Derby,” DeVaux said. “Jose can get him in a better spot early in the race just so he’s not having to do so much in the later stages.”

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Does experience matter?

Golden Tempo stands at Churchill Downs.
Golden Tempo is part of a trend of horses competing in stakes races despite running in few prior races.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

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Golden Tempo had won just two races before capturing the Derby. Same with Napoleon Solo at the Preakness. (All the Preakness starters are skipping the Belmont for the first time since 1917.) But four horses — Chief Wallabee, Powershift, Ottinho and Vitruvian Man — will try to take that one step further by doubling their career win total Saturday.

“I think it’s definitely a trend that we’re seeing more and more lightly raced horses going into bigger races,” Pletcher said. “In the last few years more and more people are willing to go ahead and step into the deep waters early in their horses’ careers.”

This year’s Derby and Belmont illustrate the point. Of the nine Belmont horses, only Vitruvian Man has competed in anything but a maiden or stakes race. The same was true at the Derby with only one of the 16 U.S.-based starters having raced outside of maiden or stakes company.

Pletcher said a declining foal crop has led to fewer races, which means trainers have fewer opportunities to take the traditional step from maiden race to allowance race to stakes race. That means they often have no choice but to jump their horses into stakes company. And, since everyone else is doing it, the competition isn’t as steep as it might have been previously.

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Where are the California horses?

This will not go down as a banner year for Southern California horses in the Triple Crown. In fact, it will be completely forgettable ... unless Vitruvian Man can pull off a miracle on dirt.

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The best finish for any of the five SoCal starters in the 18-horse Derby was So Happy placing ninth, and the lone Preakness entry, Robusta, also was ninth (of 14).

Robusta’s trainer, O’Neill, is trying again with Vitruvian Man, and other than the colt’s breeding — his sire (Vino Rosso) and grandsire (Curlin) both won the Breeders’ Cup Classic — there isn’t much to recommend. But Vitruvian Man, who hasn’t raced since finishing a distant third in the Santa Anita Derby, will have one distinction: The most famous owners in the field. Rap musicians Lil Yachty and Lil Wayne, as well as Latin music star Rauw Alejandro, are part of Run Fast Racing, which recently purchased a share of the colt from Los Angeles owner-breeder Glenn Sorgenstein.

Forget “Drop the World,” Lil Wayne’s 2010 collaboration with Eminem; a Belmont win by Vitruvian Man would shock the world.

Paco Lopez, right, atop Napoleon Solo, edges out Iron Honor, ridden by Flavien Prat, to win the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes horse race, Friday, May 15, 2026, at Laurel Park in Laurel, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) CORRECTION: Corrects horse and jockey at left to Iron Honor, ridden by Flavien Prat, not The Hell We Did, ridden by Luis Saez.

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Napoleon Solo wins the Preakness Stakes by a length

Napoleon Solo held off Iron Honor down the stretch on Saturday, rebounding from a pair of fifth-place showings for his first victory of the year.

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Is the Belmont the best race Saturday?

Wait, we found the California horses. Several will be running at Saratoga, including the best the state has to offer, Bob Baffert’s Nysos and Michael McCarthy’s Journalism, who will meet five others in the $1-million Met Mile. It’s one of six stakes (five Grade 1s) preceding the Belmont and arguably the most anticipated race of the day.

Baffert also has undefeated 3-year-old Crude Velocity in a strong edition of the Grade 1 Woody Stephens and Imagination in the Grade 3 True North. O’Neill counters in those races with Civil Liberty and Listenupshance, while Richard Baltas will seek a second straight win with the mare Ag Bullet against males in the Grade 1 Jaipur.

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California’s top 3-year-old filly, McCarthy’s Meaning, will race Friday in the Grade 1 Acorn, getting a rematch against Always a Runner, who beat her in the Kentucky Oaks.
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