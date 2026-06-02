Live Coverage
Election day 2026: California governor, L.A. mayor and more key races
Advertisement
Sports

NBA probe of Steve Ballmer, Kawhi Leonard and Clippers at forefront after Aspiration fraud sentencing

Steve Ballmer wearing a dark Clippers jacket shakes hands with Kawhi Leonard wearing a basketball uniform
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer congratulates star player Kawhi Leonard after a game against the Detroit Pistons at the Intuit Dome in December 2025.
(Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)
By Steve Henson
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • The sentencing of Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg to 14 years in prison moves the NBA closer to finishing its probe into whether the Clippers skirted the league’s salary cap.
  • Investigators are scrutinizing owner Steve Ballmer’s $60-million Aspiration investment and a $28-million sponsorship deal for Kawhi Leonard as a possible off-books payment.
  • With findings expected after the NBA Finals and the draft looming, Sanberg’s cooperation, Ballmer’s victim claims and a civil fraud suit sharpen the stakes.

The sentencing of Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg to 14 years in federal prison on Monday brings the NBA a step closer to concluding its nine-month investigation into the Clippers allegedly circumventing the salary cap.

Sanberg pleaded guilty in October to federal charges of conspiring to bilk investors out of $248 million for portraying the now-defunct Aspiration as a “socially-conscious and sustainable banking services and investment products” firm.

The NBA has declined to comment on the status of the probe centered on $60 million invested in Aspiration by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and the $28-million contract Clippers star Kawhi Leonard signed with Aspiration for endorsement and marketing work that he never delivered.

Advertisement

Players are allowed to have separate endorsement and other business deals, but at issue is whether the Clippers participated in arranging the side deal beyond simply introducing Aspiration executives to Leonard. Doing so would be a violation of Article 13 of the NBA collective bargaining agreement, punishable by a $4.5-million fine, the loss of a first-round draft pick and the voiding of Leonard’s contract.

The NBA Draft takes place June 23-24 and the Clippers have three picks, including the fifth overall selection. The league is not expected to release its findings until after the NBA Finals, which begin Wednesday between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer looks on as players warm up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Sports

Steve Ballmer blasts Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg’s bid for leniency ahead of sentencing

Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg submitted letters asking a judge for a light sentence in his fraud case. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer countered with a different message.

Clippers officials haven’t commented on the investigation. But Leonard, who has one year left on a three-year, $149.5 million contract that will pay him $50.3 million next season, told The Athletic after the Clippers’ season-ending game April 15 that “I think we’re going to be in the clear. I’m not stressing.”

Otherwise, among the few public comments about the investigation were letters submitted to federal court judge Stephen V. Wilson ahead of Sanberg’s sentencing by Ballmer and the law firm conducting the probe on behalf of the NBA.

The letter from Dave Anders of Wachtell Lipton stated that Sanberg provided documentation and information helpful to the NBA investigation during two in-person interviews.

“In all our dealings with Mr. Sanberg, both directly and through his counsel, he provided information that was consistent with our review of contemporaneous documents and other evidence,” Anders wrote. “Mr. Sanberg’s cooperation substantially assisted our investigation, including our ability to develop a more complete understanding of key events.”

Advertisement

Ballmer countered by asking Wilson for a stiff sentence in a five-page Victim Impact Statement posted on social media by his lawyer, David N. Kelley.

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard #2 and owner Steve Ballmer attend the LA Clippers' Media Day at Intuit Dome, Monday, September 30, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ringo Chiu via AP)

Sports

Questions over Kawhi Leonard payments put focus on NBA salary cap

The salary cap limits what teams can spend on player payroll. The number is determined based on a percentage of projected income for the upcoming year.

“Sanberg continues to exploit his fraud of Mr. Ballmer for his benefit, providing information to the NBA in return for a sentencing letter that the league submitted on his behalf,” Kelley wrote. “The reliability of Sanberg’s information is suspect given that he has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges, and the government has made its own determination that he is not credible.”

Before handing down the sentence, Wilson made it clear that Sanberg’s credibility was questionable.

“He portrays himself as a do-gooder who was in business to help the world, but he did personally gain from his fraud,” Wilson said, later adding, “I would put the grade of his fraud at the zenith.”

Ballmer, a former longtime CEO of Microsoft who has owned the Clippers since 2014, accused Sanberg of targeting him for his well-known interest in environmental sustainability and exaggerating their relationship to convince others to invest in the fraudulent company. He said he met Sanberg only once.

Ballmer invested $50 million in Aspiration in September 2021. A month later, the Clippers announced a $300 million sponsorship deal with the company. Ballmer nearly granted Aspiration naming rights to the team’s new $2 billion venue as well, but instead chose financial services firm Intuit. Ballmer made an additional $10 million investment in Aspiration on March 9, 2023.

Advertisement
Inglewood, CA. April 24, 2025 - Game three of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Sports

Clippers considered naming dome after bankrupt firm at center of Kawhi Leonard allegations

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denied circumventing NBA salary cap rules in an ESPN interview, saying he didn’t know any details of Kawhi Leonard’s deal with Aspiration Partners.

Ballmer was added in November as a defendant in a civil lawsuit against Sanberg and several others associated with Aspiration. Ballmer and the other defendants are accused by 11 investors in Aspiration of fraud and aiding and abetting fraud, with the plaintiffs seeking at least $50 million in damages.

Kelly contended that Ballmer was added as a defendant because of his “visibility and resources,” and portrayed the Clippers owner as a victim, saying “Mr. Ballmer’s losses are not measured solely, or even primarily, on a balance sheet. They are measured in the reputational damage that will take years to remediate, and in the chilling effect on future endeavors intended to do good.”

The lone public comment about the investigation from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver came during All-Star Weekend in February at the Intuit Dome when he described the issue as “enormously complex.”

“You have a company in bankruptcy, you have thousands of documents, multiple witnesses that needed to be interviewed,” Silver said.

The investigation was triggered by reports from podcaster Pablo Torre that Leonard’s sponsorship deal with Aspiration was to circumvent the salary cap. Torre and the staff of “Pablo Torre Finds Out” won a Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting for their efforts.

More to Read

SportsClippersLakersCaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement