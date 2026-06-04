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Texas defeats Texas Tech to repeat as Women’s College World Series champions

The Texas players and staff celebrate after defeating Texas Tech.
Texas players and staff celebrate after defeating Texas Tech to win the Women’s College World Series on Thursday.
(Kyle Phillips / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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OKLAHOMA CITY — Teagan Kavan struck out five in the final two innings to back a strong start from Citlaly Gutierrez, and Kayden Henry homered to lead Texas to a 4-1 victory over Texas Tech on Thursday night at the Women’s College World Series for a second straight national championship.

Texas trailed 1-0 after four innings, but a bases-loaded throwing error by shortstop Hailey Toney allowed two unearned runs to score in the fifth for a 2-1 lead.

USC baseball players jump on a pile on the Texas A&M baseball field after defeating the Aggies to win their regional.

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USC coach Andy Stankiewicz is proud of the Trojans who bought into his vision, believing the dormant powerhouse could return to the top of college baseball.

Henry homered off Red Raiders ace NiJaree Canady — in her final collegiate game — to begin the seventh and Leighann Goode singled to drive in the final run.

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Gutierrez (11-3) allowed one run on three hits in 4⅓ innings. Kavan notched her fifth save.

Canady (29-7) went the distance and allowed four runs — two earned — on eight hits with three walks.

Lauren Allred had an RBI single in the third to put Texas Tech up 1-0.

Coach Mike White led Texas to the school’s second title in his eighth season.

Second-year coach Gerry Glasgo has led the Red Raiders to their only two WCWS appearances. Texas Tech fell 7-3 in the opener.

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Texas won the rubber game of the three-game series against Texas Tech last season to claim its first title.

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