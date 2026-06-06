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Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo wins the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes

Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrates as he crosses the finish line aboard Golden Tempo to win the Belmont Stakes.
Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrates as he crosses the finish line atop Golden Tempo to win the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.
(Yuki Iwamura / Associated Press)
By Jay Posner
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  • Golden Tempo won the 2026 Belmont Stakes, making Cherie DeVaux the first female trainer to win two Triple Crown races.
  • Golden Tempo finished ahead of Commandment to win by 1¼ lengths as rain fell on the track.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Golden Tempo closed out the Triple Crown season Saturday the same way he began it: In the winner’s circle.

Ridden again by Jose Ortiz, the Kentucky Derby winner overcame a moderate pace in the Belmont Stakes and outfinished Commandment to win a thrilling Belmont Stakes by 1¼ lengths at Saratoga Race Course.

“Golden Tempo is amazing. Jose is amazing,” said Cherie DeVaux, who became the first female trainer to win two Triple Crown races.

“Amazing feeling,” she said.

The final time was 2 minutes and 3.49 seconds for 1¼ miles at Saratoga, which was hosting the Belmont for the third and final year while Belmont Park is being rebuilt. The race started about five minutes after rain began falling in upstate New York.

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Golden Tempo was sent off as the co-fourth choice with Commandment at 6-1. Renegade, the 8-5 favorite, finished third and Chief Wallabee, the co-second choice at 5-1, was fourth.

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