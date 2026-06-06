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Letters to Sports: More calls for Angels ownership change

Angels owner Arte Moreno pauses on the field before to a spring training game in 2023.
Angels owner Arte Moreno continues to come under fire for the team’s decades-long decline from contender to perennial loser.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
1

Bill Plaschke’s and many Angel fans’ desire for Arte Moreno to sell his ownership of the Angels is an overkill. Granted, us Angels fans have suffered under Moreno’s ownership, and the Angels would be better off with new ownership, but over the years Moreno has done many positive and charitable things. I suggest that the Angels provide Moreno with a 10%, non-voting interest, regardless of who the new owners might be. That way the fans are happy, and Moreno will still have a rooting interest.

Michael Gesas
Beverly Hills

Bill Plaschke’s column urging Angels owner Arte Moreno to sell the team hits the bull’s-eye. Clear, concise and comprehensive, it highlights most factors leading the Angels to the bottom of MLB. Most factors, except a significant one: Moreno’s ownership incompetence has been facilitated by the group of sycophants he has apparently surrounded himself with. These same people are now hard at work imploring Moreno, “just don’t read The Times today.”

Rob Fleishman
Placentia

If Bill Plaschke were an attorney delivering closing arguments at a jury trial, his recent article regarding Arte Moreno’s ownership of the Angels would certainly produce a verdict. The jury has reached its decision: the defendant must sell the team.

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Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos

Dear Angels,

I’ll start off by saying it’s not you, it’s me. I tried staying faithful to you but Arte Moreno’s interference in our relationship has clouded my better judgment. I thought I could stick it out knowing how hard you are working trying to reel me back in. It’s not working and I must now turn my back and walk away. What we have now is a shallow affair and it’s not fair to you that the charade continue. In the end, I take great comfort in knowing someday, somehow you will find what you are looking for.

Mark Petrasso
Port Hueneme

2

Suddenly Myles ahead

Les Snead is a beast and the Rams are loaded for bear. We’ve Myle[s] [Garrett] to go and apparently Aaron Donald could be inches away. Fortune favors the bold. Let’s go Rams.

David Griffin
Westwood

The Rams acquiring Myles Garrett from Cleveland is what we can call a ‘Browning achievement’ in the continuing Rams quest for the next Super Bowl!

Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates

3

The more they change ...

When I was in my teens and 20s, I’d roll my eyes at older baseball fans who complained about changes to the game and wished things were like they used to be. Now, in my 40s, I’ve become one of them.

I find myself wishing teams and MLB would go back to enforcing traditional uniform standards. Seeing Dodgers players wearing red gloves, mismatched undershirts, and other non-team colors bothers me more than it should. The younger me would probably laugh at this letter. Turns out those older fans may have been on to something after all.

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Stanley Alvarez
Covina

4

What did you expect?

Last week multiple letter writers mentioned all the Dodgers players who were injured and the frequency of them. They all seemed puzzled or shocked.

Well here is the easy and actual explanation. The Dodgers keep signing players with long injury histories and then somehow expect good health. Isn’t there a saying about insanity is repeating the same mistakes over and over and expecting a different result?

Even your Houston Mitchell headlined an article saying, “It is May, so Blake Snell must be on the disabled list.” And darned if he isn’t.

Mike Dudnikov
Union, N.J.

5

Winning formula

A note for new Lakers ownership. Lakers teams, as well as other franchises, that won an NBA championship, have one thing in common: The winners had a Superman and a Batman supported by star role players who knew what their roles were and executed the game plan installed by a respected head coach.

The Lakers have a Superman (Luka Doncic) and a fading Batman (LeBron James). A Superman and Robin (Austin Reaves) will not elevate this Lakers team to the caliber necessary to compete for a championship. Keep your fading Batman, he will keep you in the hunt.

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Donald Peppars
Pomona

6

Changing of the guard

For years, USC relied on brand equity and tradition while its athletic department was sacked by controversy and a succession of questionable hires that included former Trojan football All-Americans. Now, with Jennifer Cohen at the helm, it finally has stewardship worthy of its legacy, and the results are starting to speak for themselves — a reminder that competent leadership matters more than star power.

Steve Ross
Carmel

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com
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