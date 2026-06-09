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Serena Williams gets a doubles win in her first professional match in almost four years

Serena Williams yells as she swings a tennis racket at a ball flying over her shoulder
Serena Williams hits a return as she and doubles partner Victoria Mboko play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe on Monday in London.
(Alberto Pezzali / Ap Photo/alberto Pezzali)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • Serena Williams makes a triumphant return at the Queen’s Club, teaming with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko for a 7-6 (2), 6-2 doubles win in her first match since 2022.
  • The 44-year-old unleashed serves up to 120 mph and praised her teenage partner’s poise.
  • Williams, who formally retired in 2022 before reentering tennis’ drug-testing pool last year, has wildcard doubles spots in London and Germany.

Serena Williams is back.

And so is her blistering serve.

After almost four years away from the sport, the 44-year-old tennis legend made a triumphant return Tuesday at Queen’s Club in London. She teamed with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko for a 7-6 (2), 6-2 victory against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand in an opening doubles match at the grass-court HSBC Championships.

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Williams recorded service winners of up to 120 mph during her first professional match since the 2022 U.S. Open.

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“It was so fun,” Williams said afterward in an on-court interview. “I had so much fun playing with Victoria. She really was able to hold up the team and really play big on the big points. I could really rely on her. We’ve never played together, but it just felt so natural playing with her.”

Williams has won 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals in doubles, all with sister Venus Williams as her playing partner.

Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko stand side by side on the court while holding their rackets and waving to the crowd
Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko of Canada wave to the crowd after defeating Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe on Tuesday at the Queen’s Club in London.
(Alberto Pezzali / Associated Press)
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“I feel very honored to play with Serena,” Mboko said. “I had a lot of fun, if anything. We really did that out there. I’m so happy to be playing beside you. And we’re going for more.”

In September 2022, Williams had registered as retired with the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King, prepares to toss tennis balls to graduates after delivering remarks during a California State University, Los Angeles, commencement ceremony in Los Angeles, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

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Last December, however, Williams reentered the agency’s drug-testing pool, a move that led to speculation about a possible return for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion. She announced her professional tennis return last week as a wild-card doubles entry at the Queen’s Club tournament.

Days later, Williams was added to the 16-team doubles field at Germany’s WTA 500 event.

“I had nothing better to do,” Williams said Tuesday. “I got tired of sitting at home. My kids are out of school for the summer, so why not?”

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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